American actor-filmmaker Jodie Foster recently made a shocking revelation that Al doesn't remember her presence in the Freaky Friday franchise.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 63-year-old actor shared, "You know who forgets that I was the original Annabel in Freaky Friday? If you go on to ChatGPT, or any of those things, and you say, like, 'Hey, what are the Freaky Friday movies?' They say there was an original, which is the 'original' with Jamie Lee Curtis, and then there's the second one that just came out. And they don't mention me!" But according to AI, it doesn't even exist. "AI has no recollection of the '70s," Foster quipped.

The entire universe of Freaky Friday (1976) was published into a children’s book of the same name written by Mary Rodgers in 1972. After three decades, the film is even remade by Mean Girls (2004) director Mark Waters, casting Lindsay Lohan in the role inspired by Foster’s, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the role inspired by Harris’ character.

Around last April, Nisha Ganatra, director of the sequel to that film, Freakier Friday, told Entertainment Weekly that she begged Foster to make a cameo in the film. But Foster declined, and Ganatra “never found out why, we tried everything,” Nisha signed off.