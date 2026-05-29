...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Johnny Depp allegedly duped of nearly 7 crore in credit card fraud, suspect arrested in Hungary

Actor Johnny Depp fell victim to a credit card scam, losing nearly $690,000 over two years

Updated on: May 29, 2026 06:38 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
Advertisement

Actor Johnny Depp lost over $690,000 (nearly 7 crore) in an alleged credit card scam that went undetected for nearly two years. Video of the suspect’s arrest by armed Hungarian police has been making the rounds online.

Johnny Depp allegedly duped of nearly 7 crore in credit card fraud, suspect arrested in Hungary

Investigators say 308 unauthorized charges worth £536,534 appeared on Depp’s card between January 2024 and December 2025. The spending included online purchases and hotel stays.

The case started earlier this year after a U.S. bank flagged irregular withdrawals to the FBI’s Budapest office. On May 6, authorities traced the payments from Depp’s account to a rented apartment in the Angyalföld area of the city.

Police apprehended a 27-year-old man outside the flat. Footage shows officers in tactical gear detaining him at the scene. According to Blikk, the suspect used Depp’s high spending limit to make multiple small transactions, hoping they wouldn’t raise red flags.

How the man got hold of Depp’s American Express details is still under investigation, The Sun reports. Officers linked him to the transactions through a Hungarian phone number, IP addresses, and email accounts used for the bookings.

 
johnny depp hollywood fraud credit card scam uk police arrest
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Johnny Depp allegedly duped of nearly 7 crore in credit card fraud, suspect arrested in Hungary
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Johnny Depp allegedly duped of nearly 7 crore in credit card fraud, suspect arrested in Hungary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.