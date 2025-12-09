Rooh Baba x Jack Sparrow: Kartik Aaryan’s photo with Johnny Depp wows internet

Celebrities from around the world have descended on Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Red Sea International Film Festival. Among them was Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who had a memorable encounter with Hollywood icon Johnny Depp. Kartik shared a stylish photo of their meeting on Instagram, delighting fans worldwide. Kartik Aaryan shares a viral photo with Johnny Depp at the Red Sea International Film Festival, igniting hopes for a future collaboration.

When Kartik met Johnny

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Pirates of the Red Sea. Jack Sparrow x Rooh Baba.” The picture instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section. Many expressed excitement at seeing the two actors together, even hoping they might collaborate on a film in the future. One fan wrote, “We need a Captain Jack Sparrow and Rooh Baba in a movie"

Clips of Kartik from the festival have also been circulating online. In one video shared on Reddit, the actor is seen surrounded by enthusiastic fans eager to click pictures with him.

Besides Kartik, several Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha, also graced the event.

Kartik's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kartik will next appear in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday, scheduled for release on December 25. The story follows two individuals whose lives become increasingly intertwined in unexpected ways, blurring the lines between destiny and free will. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans (of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame). Beyond them, the cast includes seasoned actors such as Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Tiku Talsania, among others, in supporting roles.

Kartik Aaryan is also reportedly collaborating with Anurag Basu for a new romantic-musical drama. Earlier, the media had referred to this as Aashiqui 3, but recent updates clarify that the film now has a fresh identity; the working title is Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The movie also features the South Indian actress Sreeleela in her Hindi film debut, alongside Kartik. Though initially slated for Diwali 2025, production delays have pushed its release to early 2026.

Naagzilla marks a dramatic shift from Kartik’s usual romantic or comedic space. In this film, he plays a shape-shifting serpent named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. The movie is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (known for his work on comedies like Fukrey), produced under the banners of Dhar­ma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 14 August 2026.