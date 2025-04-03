Julia Roberts grapples with #MeToo scandal in tense drama After The Hunt alongside Ayo Edebiri; everything to know

Julia Roberts' new project, After The Hunt, has been the talk of CinemaCon 2025 after director Luca Guadagnino released a first look at the film. Delving into the deep and complex narrative surrounding the #MeToo movement, the film sees Roberts in a role that may leave audiences questioning their perceptions of her. Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri

In After The Hunt, Roberts portrays a college professor whose world is turned upside down when a star pupil, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) of inappropriate behaviour. The plot centres on Roberts’ character as she faces the painful intersection of personal and professional crises and as the scandal surrounding her colleague unfolds, a dark secret from Roberts’ character's past threatens to come to light, creating an emotional maelstrom that sets the stage for the unfolding drama.

Director Guadagnino has touted this as the best performance of Roberts’ illustrious career. The early footage has already generated buzz, with critics praising Roberts' transformation into a shock-blonde, East Coast academic. Her portrayal of a highly intelligent yet morally conflicted figure is compelling, as she navigates both the storm created by her colleague’s actions and the resurfacing of her own demons. The supporting cast, which includes Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny, further enriches the tense atmosphere, portraying colleagues who both idolise and resent Roberts’ character.

However, it is Ayo Edebiri’s character, a protege of Roberts’ professor, who brings a personal crisis to the forefront. In one of the more harrowing scenes, Edebiri’s character confronts Roberts, her face a mixture of rage and sorrow. “He kept going after I said no,” Edebiri’s character tells Roberts, her voice trembling. Another particularly tense moment occurs when Edebiri’s character tells Roberts, “I’m no longer comfortable having this conversation with you,” to which Roberts’ character sharply retorts, “Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable.” This exchange encapsulates the uneasy confrontation at the heart of After The Hunt — a film that seeks to address uncomfortable truths head-on.

Produced by Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum, with Karen Lunder, Justin Wilkes, Alice Dawson, and Nora Garrett serving as executive producers, After The Hunt is poised to make a significant impact when it hits theaters this October.