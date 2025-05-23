Justin Bieber backs Chris Brown after latter's arrest in London nightclub assault case

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown received a show of support from fellow musicians just days after being arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with an alleged nightclub attack in London. On Thursday, after the 36-year-old singer posted a photo of himself exiting a private jet on Instagram with the caption "Cook, remain humble", Canadian popstar Justin Bieber got into the comments section of the post and wrote, “Welcome home.” Justin Bieber and Chris Brown

Chris had been released on $6.7 million bail following a court appearance on Wednesday, according to NBC News. Several celebrities joined Justin in publicly backing the singer. Rapper Sexxy Red commented, “They freed my man,” while musician Austin Mahone added a fax machine emoji—commonly used online as a shorthand for “facts.”

For the unversed, the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in February 2023. Brown was arrested on May 15, this year, at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester. Authorities accuse him of assaulting music producer Abe Diaw during a dispute at a nightclub, reportedly striking him with a tequila bottle. Abe described the confrontation in an interview with The Sun, saying, “He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well.”

Under the Crown Prosecution Service guidelines, a conviction for grievous bodily harm with intent can result in a maximum sentence of life in prison. As of now, Chris has not entered a plea.

Despite the legal situation, Chris’ tour plans remain in motion. He is scheduled to begin the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour in Amsterdam on June 8. The UK portion of the tour kicks off in London on June 15—just two days after his trial is set to begin in the city.

While the outcome of the trial remains uncertain, Chris continues to receive vocal support from fans and peers alike, as his case proceeds through the British legal system.