Kailash Kher reacts to being memed: Half the world is lakeer ka fakeer

Musician Kailash Kher’s ‘haha hehe huhu zuzu’ video is an internet fave, and his clips often go viral as meme templates. Others that have left social media users entertained include him judging the “frivolous” ‘how are you’ pleasantries and comparing RAM (Random Access Memory) to Lord Ram. Kailash Kher

Addressing the chatter, Kher, 52, says that his comments come from a place of cultural reflection: “My point was asking people ‘How are you’ is such a waste of time. Kitna bekar lagta hai. The other person, too, like a parrot, is forced to say ‘I’m fine.’ According to our culture, we greet people, saying pranam or namaskar and end it there. It’s all frivolous conversation and has to be called out.”

The singer admits that his serious tone sometimes lends itself easily to memes. “Being a spiritual person, at times my expressions come across more serious than intended, and memers pick those bits,” he shares, adding that he has learnt to take it in stride.

“Half the world has turned into lakeer ka fakeer, leading mundane lives. There are very few who are self-aware. But I’ve learnt to laugh along and enjoy with people on the internet,” he ends.



Earlier this year, another video of Kher had gone viral. Kailash posted a clip in which he imitated SZA and gave a message to his fans. Kailash was performing at a show in Agra. The video started with the singer addressing the crowd and saying, "Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" He then laughed as his fans chanted Har Har Mahadev.

The singer continued, "Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language)."



He added, "Kehrahe hai, 'Can I get a Shambhu?' jaese koi samaan ho. Deka rahe ho kitna bada asar horaha hai desh, duniya mein? Toh ek saath bolenge Agra waalon 'Har Har Mahadev'. Yahi humara original and desi style hai (They are saying, 'Can I get a Shambhu?' As if it's a commodity. Are you seeing the impact in India and outside the country? So we will say together 'har har Mahadev'. This is our original and Indian style)."