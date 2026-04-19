Kalash actor Aparna Dixit shoots for OTT series in Lucknow: The trip was like work-cum-vacation; dil tript ho gaya mera!

After completing a 40-day schedule for Rajeev Mendiratta’s thriller series Hotspot in Lucknow, actor Aparna Dixit says she had her “best-ever experience” so far.

Actor Aparna Dixit sporting a Chikankari suit during her visit to Lucknow

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“This has been an out-of-this-world experience in Lucknow. It was like a work-cum-vacation trip. I love the city a lot because it’s close to my hometown (Agra), my best friend is from here, and I have now done three projects here. Dil tript ho gaya mera,” says the actor who was last seen in the TV series Tulsi Humari Badi Siyani (2025). Earlier, she shot for the OTT series Exit (2022) and Sabse Bada Rupaiya (2024).

Aparna savouring Lakhnavi chaat in Gomti Nagar

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{{^usCountry}} “This is special as we had a long schedule, so I got the opportunity to explore the city and its food in different locations. I have left nothing—chaat, pakori, kachauri. I tried everything, and this I am saying as a pure vegetarian. The city is known for non-vegetarian food, but it has so much for us too. I guess people need to explore!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is special as we had a long schedule, so I got the opportunity to explore the city and its food in different locations. I have left nothing—chaat, pakori, kachauri. I tried everything, and this I am saying as a pure vegetarian. The city is known for non-vegetarian food, but it has so much for us too. I guess people need to explore!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor adds, “I stayed in Gomti Nagar for over 15 days, and after pack-up, I used to put on my shoes and self-explore some amazing cafes, which are in abundance. I went to the Food Valley at Gomti Riverfront, and we got such a variety of food there that I visited there five times.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor adds, “I stayed in Gomti Nagar for over 15 days, and after pack-up, I used to put on my shoes and self-explore some amazing cafes, which are in abundance. I went to the Food Valley at Gomti Riverfront, and we got such a variety of food there that I visited there five times.” {{/usCountry}}

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Aparna Dixit at Scorpio Club on her visit to city

“The icing on the cake was that we had a family wedding in the city in that period, so my entire family came, and I enjoyed it a lot too after pack-up. My co-star Sanjay Gangani made me addicted to chaat, and we were literally having it every day. I am now missing chaat!”

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She even did a road trip to her hometown. “This time I went to my hometown on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, and in four hours I was there. We had a great drive. I explored many temples including Hanuman Setu, Chandrika Devi, and others. My last fortnight shoot at Scorpio Club in the forest area and the hospitality by show creator Nitin Mishra made the trip all the more memorable,” she says.

Aparna is happy exploring TV and OTT so far. “I have not done a film yet, and I’m not in a hurry! I surely want to do that, but the fact is that I have not received anything substantial so far, and when I get it, I will go for it. I just want to do good work regardless of medium,” she says on a parting note.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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