Gastronomy city: From iconic restaurants to street food, Lucknow's Food Valley at Gomti Riverfront has it all

Traditional food alleys in Lucknow’s Aminabad, Akbari Gate, Chota Imambara, and Hazratganj have long been a big draw for foodies. Later, dedicated food zones like Chatori Gali near the 1090 crossing and the Hussainabad Food Zone near the Clock Tower also received a great response. A view of the Food Valley in Gomti Nagar. A valet parking system and food home delivery will soon be added to the existing services (Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT) The state capital’s recent addition, the Food Valley on the Gomti Riverfront, emerged shortly after UNESCO designated Lucknow as a Gastronomy City.

Food Valley currently has 700 seating capacity which will be increased in coming days (Photo: Mustaq Ali)

Developed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and handed over to an agency on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, this alley on the elevated road along the river has been given a thumbs-up by foodies. It has quickly become a hub for dining with family and friends. Originally conceptualized as a Chatori Gali, it has been redeveloped and redefined as the Food Valley.

“The idea was to bring together a mix of iconic food options, standalone chefs, lesser-known joints, and start-ups to give customers variety. From Neelkanth, Chung Fa, Naushejahan, and Red Dragon to many first-timers, the pool of sellers is amazing. We have something for everyone—from kulcha-nihari to milk, Dubai sweets, and Korean food—all on one street. The focus is on hygiene, fair pricing, security, and cleanliness,” says Harshit Dhawan from MGV and Hachlet Ventures Pvt Ltd, that is running the joint venture.

Various piping hot delicacies are served at the Food Valley (Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

The venue currently has 700 covers, with plans to expand. Medical professional Mayank Kant, who was dining with his mother, says, “We parked our vehicle just on the other side of the road in the parking lot. I got my favourite pasandas, my mother had Rajasthani kachuri, and we finished with amazing smoothies.”

The popular Nainital Momos counter at Food Valley (Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

Ranjeet Singh, who runs Nainital Momos, adds, “The system is very good—prepaid self-service. Thereafter, customers can either sit or take a stroll and enjoy their choice of food.” Cool in summer We have roped in a company with a track record of reducing temperatures by 10-11 degrees with their mechanism in Gurgaon, Manesar, and Jaipur. If we can achieve a 5-7 degree drop in temperature here, it will be a big relief for people,” says Dhawan. More in store

The Chatori Gully near 1090 crossing (Photo: X)

LDA chief engineer Manvendra Kumar Singh says that, given the “fantastic response” from people, they are planning to develop similar, smaller formats at spots like Janeshwar Misra Park, Atal Prerna Sthal, and others. “Chatori Gali, Food Valley, and Hussainabad Food Plaza (currently shut down due to administrative action) are doing well. Each has its own clientele, and people have started to see them as an option for mix-and-match dining,” says Singh.

The Husainabad Food Court (currently facing administrative action) has also been a good draw (Photo: Instagram)