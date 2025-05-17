Lucknow development authority orders removal of flowerpots from high-rise balconies

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has ordered the immediate removal of all flowerpots placed on parapet walls and balcony edges in high-rise apartments and residential societies across the state capital. For representation only (File)

The directive comes after a minor child died when a flowerpot fell on him from a high-rise balcony in Pune in April.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Saturday that he has issued orders to remove such flowerpots from all high-rise residential buildings, whether built by development authority or private builders. He directed additional secretary C.P. Tripathi to ensure swift implementation of the order, which will be formally dispatched to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) by May 19.

Officials said flowerpots kept on parapet walls or narrow balcony ledges posed a serious threat to the lives of people walking or playing below.

“Even a small pot, when falling from a height, can cause fatal injuries,” an LDA enforcement officer said.

The Noida Development Authority recently issued a similar order. Failure to comply may lead to an FIR against the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) president or secretary in Noida.

Where AOAs don’t exist, the builder or flat owner will be held responsible, according to an HT report of May 15.

“We are adopting the same model to ensure accountability and quick action,” an LDA official said.

The directive will be implemented for all high-rise buildings in Lucknow, including those still under construction. The LDA will also ask private builders and developers to comply and ensure that no flowerpots are placed dangerously on parapets or edges.

LDA officials said they will circulate the order to all apartment owners associations, instructing them to notify residents through notice boards, WhatsApp groups and SMS alerts. The RWAs must ensure compliance and oversee removal of pots from parapets, the officials added.

In societies without a formal RWA, the order will be served to builders, who must enforce it.

Harsh Bardhan Singh, secretary of the Apartment Owner Welfare Association of Parijat Apartments (LDA), said the association started spreading awareness immediately after the (Pune) incident.

“We sent messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, asking residents to remove pots from railings,” Singh said. “We’re also meeting flat owners personally to explain the safety risks.”

Singh said a formal order by LDA would make implementation easier.

“If LDA gives us a written directive, we can ensure stricter compliance,” he added.

The RWA of Alaknanda Enclave in Awadh Vihar Yojana had already enforced a similar rule last year. Association president Shridhar Yadav said he acted after hearing about an incident where a flowerpot injured someone.

“I immediately asked residents to shift all flowerpots inside their flats and off the balcony railings,” he said. “Since then, everyone has followed the rule, and we haven’t faced any such issues.”

The LDA will also deploy zonal incharges and enforcement teams to inspect societies and identify violations.

“If any resident is found flouting the order, we will take legal action under relevant safety and building norms,” an official added.

The authority also raised concerns about residents who illegally extend their balconies to accommodate flowerpots. “Such extensions violate building bylaws and compromise structural safety. We will take strict action against such alterations,” the official said.

Officials said the measure is aimed at ensuring public safety.

“This is a precautionary step. We urge residents to cooperate and understand that aesthetics should never come at the cost of someone’s life,” the enforcement officer said.