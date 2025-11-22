Kalki Koechlin: Fashion is a language of identity, personality, and purpose

Our November cover star, Kalki Koechlin champions the art of being true to who you are. The actor-writer has consistently refused to be shaped by expectation. It’s a conviction mirrored in her choices -bold, original and steeped in authenticity. Kalki Koechlin for HT City Showstoppers shoot

Fashion is a language of identity, personality, and purpose for her. An expression that has always been deeply personal. One could say she dresses entirely like herself. “I find myself increasingly drawn towards simplicity. I like minimalism," she says.

Yet, even with her preference for clean lines and understated grace, she admits she is often surprised by how stepping out of her comfort zone can bring unexpected joy. “There was this stunning yellow sari I wore during the shoot. At first, I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off, but once I put it on, it looked beautiful. Sometimes you just need to try things and see what happens. That’s what fashion is to me, being open to discovery.”