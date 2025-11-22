Kalki Koechlin: Fashion is a language of identity, personality, and purpose

Our November cover star, Kalki Koechlin champions the art of being true to who you are. The actor-writer has consistently refused to be shaped by expectation. It’s a conviction mirrored in her choices -bold, original and steeped in authenticity.
Fashion is a language of identity, personality, and purpose for her. An expression that has always been deeply personal. One could say she dresses entirely like herself. “I find myself increasingly drawn towards simplicity. I like minimalism," she says.
Yet, even with her preference for clean lines and understated grace, she admits she is often surprised by how stepping out of her comfort zone can bring unexpected joy. “There was this stunning yellow sari I wore during the shoot. At first, I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off, but once I put it on, it looked beautiful. Sometimes you just need to try things and see what happens. That’s what fashion is to me, being open to discovery.”
An explorer at heart
That spirit of experimentation has always been a part of her DNA, says Kalki, who was born to French parents in India (Pondicherry). “I was born an experiment,” she laughs. “My parents moved to Auroville, Tamil Nadu, in the '70s when it was an experimental community. I grew up speaking three languages, eating food from all kinds of places, and living a nomadic life. That exposure made me an explorer; someone curious, adaptable, and open to change.”
It’s the same approach that defines her work as an actor. Kalki has not confined herself to one genre or image, whether it’s her fearless debut as a sex worker in Dev.D (2009), raw vulnerability of Margarita With a Straw (2014) or the comedic eccentricity of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). “Theatre shaped the way I look at things,” says Kalki. “It grounded me as an artist. Theatre trains you to use your whole body, your voice, and your instincts. You can’t hide behind camera tricks. It teaches you discipline and gives you strength to never box yourself in as an actor. I love experimenting with characters and finding truth in unexpected places," says the actor who refused to be typecast as the token “firangi girl” with sheer grit and intellectual depth.
"Being a mum is a full-time workout"
Balancing motherhood and career hasn’t been easy, but Kalki says she’s taking it one step at a time. “In the beginning, I couldn’t give as much time to work. Now I’ve found some balance, though I still find it hard to be away from my daughter for too long. I miss her terribly when I travel. But every phase has its rhythm.” The 41-year-old adds, “Being a mother is a wild ride, a full-time workout. Your body changes completely, your life revolves around your child, and you have to slow down. But it gets easier with time. Sappho is five now, and we have so much fun together. Every phase brings new joys.”
The actor, who has been living in Goa for quite sometime now, and has chosen the laid-back, bohemian, bare-foot world over Mumbai’s relentless bustle, tells us how she has also kept her French roots alive in subtle ways. “My daughter speaks both French and Hindi. I may not have strong roots in France anymore, but I have the taste for it. There’s always good wine in my cupboard and good cheese in the fridge,” she says. “We also listen to a lot of French music. Édith Piaf and Jacques Brel were big influences from my mum.”
Despite the unhurried charm of Goa, her appetite for new challenges remains intact. “I’d love to do a martial arts-based action film,” she says with a grin. “Something that challenges me. I’d also love to play a historical character. And of course, a good rom-com never hurts.” We can't wait.