Children day Special | Kalki Koechlin remembers her special friend, shares a nostalgic picture

Specking to us, Kalki fondly remembers her unusual but adorable childhood companion; a baby squirrel who became a part of her early years. The actor shared a fun picture with us from her young days as she recalls the story behind the picture.

B’town stars took a nostalgic trip back to the days of unfiltered joy, scraped knees, pet obsessions and the little rituals that shaped who they are today. As today marks children day, actor Kalki Koechlin opens up about a memory she describes as “one of the purest moments of my childhood”, accompanied by a cherished old photograph.

Reminiscing about the picture, Kalki shares, “That was my pet squirrel. He used to sleep in my hair at night.” She adds, “When he was a baby, I used to feed him Cerelac with a pipette and I myself sucked on my thumb for a long time! That’s where I get my big mouth from,” she says with a laugh.

The actor who is a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Sappho, shares how after becoming a mother, life has changed for better for her and how she enjoys fun time with her child. “She’s her own person. I let her explore her imagination. She loves face painting—she paints her own face and sometimes mine too,” Kalki says with a smile.

For Kalki, Children’s Day becomes a reminder of innocence, quirks and the strange little friendships that stay with us long after we’ve grown up.