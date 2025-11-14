Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Children day Special | Kalki Koechlin remembers her special friend, shares a nostalgic picture

    Kalki Koechlin reflects on her childhood memories, as she take a trip down the memory lane 

    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 9:52 AM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    B’town stars took a nostalgic trip back to the days of unfiltered joy, scraped knees, pet obsessions and the little rituals that shaped who they are today. As today marks children day, actor Kalki Koechlin opens up about a memory she describes as “one of the purest moments of my childhood”, accompanied by a cherished old photograph.

    Kalki
    Kalki

    Specking to us, Kalki fondly remembers her unusual but adorable childhood companion; a baby squirrel who became a part of her early years. The actor shared a fun picture with us from her young days as she recalls the story behind the picture.

    Kalki Childhood pic
    Kalki Childhood pic

    Reminiscing about the picture, Kalki shares, “That was my pet squirrel. He used to sleep in my hair at night.” She adds, “When he was a baby, I used to feed him Cerelac with a pipette and I myself sucked on my thumb for a long time! That’s where I get my big mouth from,” she says with a laugh.

    The actor who is a mother of a 5-year-old daughter, Sappho, shares how after becoming a mother, life has changed for better for her and how she enjoys fun time with her child. “She’s her own person. I let her explore her imagination. She loves face painting—she paints her own face and sometimes mine too,” Kalki says with a smile.

    For Kalki, Children’s Day becomes a reminder of innocence, quirks and the strange little friendships that stay with us long after we’ve grown up.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Children Day Special | Kalki Koechlin Remembers Her Special Friend, Shares A Nostalgic Picture
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Children Day Special | Kalki Koechlin Remembers Her Special Friend, Shares A Nostalgic Picture
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes