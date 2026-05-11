Kang Mi Na reacts to the success of If Wishes Could Kill: Did not expect this level of response

Singer and actor Kang Mi Na reveals she is overwhelmed by the breakout success of If Wishes Could Kill. The Netflix high school horror thriller has emerged as a global favorite, turning its relatively unfamiliar cast into overnight stars. Kang Mi Na The show delves into the workings of a wish granting phone app, Girigo, which takes control of the lives of its users, pulling them into a dangerous spiral with fatal consequences. In an exclusive conversation with HT City from Seoul, Kang Mi Na says she is incredibly humbled by the reception. “I honestly did not expect this level of response at all. I believe what resonated with viewers was the central premise – an app that grants wishes, but at a cost – as well as the dramatic tension and ambiguity that make it difficult to distinguish truth from lies. That sense of confusion may have been particularly appealing.”

Far removed from traditional horror, the show layers everyday teen drama with digital dread, cleverly blending elements of folklore and the occult. Mi Na shares she was particularly intrigued by the premise of a mobile phone becoming the central force wreaking havoc in the lives of its teenage users. “When I first received the script, I found it incredibly immersive – I ended up reading it in one sitting. It was that engaging. I was particularly drawn to the tension and dynamics that move between truth and falsehood. I also found the backstory behind how the Girigo application was created and cursed very compelling.” Playing the haughty and entitled high schooler Lim Na Ri, whose arc gradually slips into darker territory, Mi Na reflects it is her first time portraying a role with such strong negative traits. Describing Na Ri as a paradox, she opens up about the process… which was to never judging Na Ri part, but portraying her as naturally as possible. “She is sometimes cursed, sometimes not and other times pretends to be free. I had in-depth discussions with the director on set to gauge “What percentage of Na-ri is she right now?” to calibrate my performance. I avoided making the distinctions too obvious, as I didn’t want the audience to detect them easily. Although Na-ri can be selfish and morally dark, I tried to portray her in a way that would still allow the audience to empathize with her circumstances.”