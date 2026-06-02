The controversy over Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3 continues to gather momentum, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) maintaining a firm stance against the actor. Amid the ongoing row, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now weighed in on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut on FWICE’s ban on Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row: I have been banned by everybody

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What Kangana said?

Kangana addressed the issue while attending the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, on Tuesday. Responding to a question about the ban imposed on Ranveer, she said, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer VS Farhan, Don 3 row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer VS Farhan, Don 3 row {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Don franchise, originally rebooted with Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), was set to continue with Ranveer Singh in the lead after the third instalment was officially announced in 2023. However, reports emerged in December 2025 suggesting that Ranveer had stepped away from the project following the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The development reportedly led to differences between the actor and the film’s producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Don franchise, originally rebooted with Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), was set to continue with Ranveer Singh in the lead after the third instalment was officially announced in 2023. However, reports emerged in December 2025 suggesting that Ranveer had stepped away from the project following the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The development reportedly led to differences between the actor and the film’s producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The dispute escalated further last month when Farhan approached FWICE, alleging that Ranveer’s sudden departure from the project had resulted in financial losses of approximately ₹45 crore. Around the same time, speculation was rife that Hrithik Roshan was being considered as Ranveer’s replacement in Don 3, though those reports were later denied by the actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dispute escalated further last month when Farhan approached FWICE, alleging that Ranveer’s sudden departure from the project had resulted in financial losses of approximately ₹45 crore. Around the same time, speculation was rife that Hrithik Roshan was being considered as Ranveer’s replacement in Don 3, though those reports were later denied by the actor. {{/usCountry}}

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Subsequently, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after receiving Farhan’s complaint regarding the matter.

In response, Ranveer’s spokesperson released an official statement on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The statement further clarified that the actor does not intend to make any additional comments on the issue.

Meanwhile, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, helmed by writer-director Manoj Tapadia, has been produced by Jayantilal Gada and Kangana Ranaut under the banners of Manikarnika Films and Pen Studios. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12.

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