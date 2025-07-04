Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kanwar Dhillon shuts down breakup rumours with Alice Kaushik, writes, ‘We are very much together’

ByVishakha Pandit
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Taking it to Instagram, Kanwar Dhillon slammed the media outlets for spreading false news about his relationship with Alice Kaushik

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in the TV show Udne Ki Aasha, has addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with actor Alice Kaushik. Kanwar shut down speculations surrounding there strained relationship, stating that the couple is “very much together” and doesn’t need to constantly confirm their relationship.

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik
Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

“To all the inquisitive folks & media portals who continue to write stupid articles about Alice & I, we are very much together & do not need to keep making it clear every month,” Kanwar wrote on Instagram.

 

Actor Kanwar Dhillon
Actor Kanwar Dhillon

He also criticised the media for spreading baseless rumours and engaging in “mud-slinging journalism.” Alice Kaushik reshared the post on her Instagram story, showing her support for Kanwar. The couple’s fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on their relationship, and Kanwar’s post has put an end to the speculations. 

The couple met on the set of television show Pandya Store (2021), where they portrayed the role of Shiva and Raavi. The couple has been dating since April 2021 and in July 2022, Kanwar made it offiicial. 

News / HTCity / Cinema / Kanwar Dhillon shuts down breakup rumours with Alice Kaushik, writes, ‘We are very much together’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On