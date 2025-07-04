Kanwar Dhillon shuts down breakup rumours with Alice Kaushik, writes, ‘We are very much together’

Actor Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in the TV show Udne Ki Aasha, has addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with actor Alice Kaushik. Kanwar shut down speculations surrounding there strained relationship, stating that the couple is “very much together” and doesn’t need to constantly confirm their relationship. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

“To all the inquisitive folks & media portals who continue to write stupid articles about Alice & I, we are very much together & do not need to keep making it clear every month,” Kanwar wrote on Instagram.

Actor Kanwar Dhillon

He also criticised the media for spreading baseless rumours and engaging in “mud-slinging journalism.” Alice Kaushik reshared the post on her Instagram story, showing her support for Kanwar. The couple’s fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on their relationship, and Kanwar’s post has put an end to the speculations.

The couple met on the set of television show Pandya Store (2021), where they portrayed the role of Shiva and Raavi. The couple has been dating since April 2021 and in July 2022, Kanwar made it offiicial.