Karan Johar honestly reviews Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main: ‘I am dramatic but this film…’

This Valentine’s Day, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav brought audiences an unexpected survival thriller. We are talking about Bejoy Nambiar’s latest release, Tu Yaa Main . The film follows the story of two content creators, named Miss Vanity and Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara, who fall in love. But things take a horrific turn when they get trapped in an empty swimming pool with a deadly crocodile. Early reviews suggested that Shanaya delivered a surprisingly good performance whereas Adarsh was mind-blowing. Well, filmmaker Karan Johar has now shared his honest review of Tu Yaa Main , 30 minutes after watching the film himself.

Lauding Tu Yaa Main , Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav along with the makers, Karan Johar shared, “NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine .. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me ( I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”

The filmmaker went on to gush, “Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence…. @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity ( when the going gets scary and relentless) to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR!!! Badhai ho @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST WATCH IN THE CINEMAS!!!”

After reading KJo’s review of Tu Yaa Main, are you planning to catch the survival thriller in theatres?