‘Shanaya might actually…’: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main teaser leaves netizens mighty impressed

When Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar first announced Tu Yaa Main last year with an unexpected promo, fans were blown away. A glimpse of the story-line, the crazy suspense and most importantly the lead pair left netizens quite excited. This is because Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor is one onscreen jodi the internet didn’t know they needed! Their chemistry was unreal. So audiences patiently waited for more. Much to our delight, makers have finally dropped the teaser of Tu Yaa Main , which gives us a good look at Shanaya and Adarsh’s chemistry, their swag as influencers and their battle with a crocodile in a pool.

The two minutes fifteen seconds long teaser of Tu Yaa Main begins with Shanaya Kapoor floating on a raft in a pool, with headphones over her ears. She wakes up suddenly on hearing a roar, and when the screen goes dark, she screams ‘Help!’. We are then introduced to Shanaya, ‘Miss Vanity’ who has a whopping social media following of 2.3 million. The extremely versatile Adarsh Gourav, on the other hand, is ‘Aala Flowpara’ with 6K followers, a rapper from Nalasopara. Things get interesting when they decide to collaborate and soon sparks fly between them. Until they end up in a pool with a crocodile!

The lead pair’s chemistry, the mystery of the crocodile landing up in a pool and Shanaya’s dialogue ‘Tu yedi ho gayi kya bachhi’ are winning the internet. Gushing over the same, a netizen claimed, “Don't come after me but I think Tu Yaa Main is the dark horse of 2026 also shanaya eat , she has a good screen presence. Let's be fair,” whereas another fan stated, “i love the chemistry between shanaya and adarsh!” Talking about Shanaya, a netizen shared, “I think Shanaya might actually have it. I like what I saw so far,” whereas another claimed, “Who thought Shanaya would be a better actor than the nepo trifecta sara ananya janhvi.” A comment read, “Shanaya seems nice here. She also seemed good in her previous movie (just from the trailer, didn't watch it). I do think she has a better potential than Ananya and Jahnvi.”

Tu Yaa Main is set to arrive in theatres on Friday the 13th next month, February 13, on Valentine's weekend.