Kareena Kapoor Khan expecting baby number 3? Fans wonder as video with what appears to be a baby bump, goes viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can't contain their excitement at the latest speculation. A video going viral shows the actor walking around with what appears to be a baby bump!

Kareena Kapoor Khan from the viral video.

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While the actor is yet to officially confirm or deny the same, the video in question posted by paparazzi pages shows her sporting gym wear and walking towards her car. The comments section on social media blew up in no time as fans started discussing the same. One wrote on Instagram, “Is she pregnant?”, while another comment read, “Pregnant again???”

Some even questioned whether the video is new or old.

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan are parents to two boys- Taimur (born 2016) and Jeh (2021). Similar rumours about Kareena expecting a third baby had surfaced in 2022. But she had taken to Instagram and denied it, “It's the pasta and wine guys... calm down... I am not pregnant.. uff. Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... enjoy..” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan are parents to two boys- Taimur (born 2016) and Jeh (2021). Similar rumours about Kareena expecting a third baby had surfaced in 2022. But she had taken to Instagram and denied it, “It's the pasta and wine guys... calm down... I am not pregnant.. uff. Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... enjoy..” {{/usCountry}}

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Back then, in 2022, Kareena had also told HT City in an interview, "I had been on a 40 day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings’.”

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She was further asked if it is problematic, that the moment a woman puts on weight, the first assumption people have is that she is expecting. Khan agreed, “What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!,” she quipped.