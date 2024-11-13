Kareena Kapoor’s old interview calling Khushi a game changer in her career resurfaces; netizens call her ‘delulu’

Kareena Kapoor Khan began her journey as an actor 24 years ago with Refugee (2000). Over the years, she gave Bollywood several unforgettable performances. Some of Bebo’s movies were gems and gave audiences iconic characters to remember her by. But like any other actor, Kareena too had releases in her filmography which were not as loved by fans as her masterpieces. One such rom com was Khushi (2003), which turned out to be a failure, both critically and commercially. However, there was a time when Kareena believed that Khushi would be a game-changer in her career. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan in their 2003 film Khushi

An old video of the actor stating the same has now resurfaced on the internet. In this viral clip, which is over two decades old, Kareena admitted how her recent films had not done well because their scripts and the roles didn’t do justice to her. The actor explained, “I was doing them, just because I was doing them.” Talking about Khushi, Kareena shared, “This is the only film that will probably hit at them completely direct, that this girl is the only girl who can probably deliver and actually, you know, give a good performance. Apart from just dancing and wearing short skirts.” Well, netizens are now calling Kareena ‘delulu’ (delusional).

Under the viral video, shared on a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Kareena is very lucky to be born in that generation. Self absorbed, arrogant brat who got away with a lot of nonsense,” whereas another netizen stated: “Yikes she has always been super delusional 😵.” A third internet user shared, “Overacting ki. Paathshala.... Bebo was amazing in KHUSHI..... Amazingly bad, I mean.... She completely delulu about her talent... Probably everyone around her, praised her to the skies , and so grew up, believing it...considering the film starred fardeen khan, and still, she was the worst element of khushi, says a lot,” whereas another comment read: “Lol, she has always been a horrible actor, living in her delulu world.” A few also compared Kareena’s prediction for Khushi to a statement she gave for her 2003 film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: “Same kareena about mai prem ki diwani hoon: it is a role of a lifetime. At least in last 15 years I have not seen any heroine having such a powerful role.🤡”

Well, currently Bebo is busy winning hearts with her very versatile performance in The Buckingham Murders (2023), which arrived on OTT last week. Have you seen it yet?