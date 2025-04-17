Karishma Tanna hits back at troll video highlighting her 'bad styling' and 'bulge' for ramp appearance

Karishma Tanna recently turned showstopper for Chhavi Agarwal as she showcased her designs on day 3 of Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actor was styled in a shimmering, sheer and layered skin-hued corset lehenga with an off-the-shoulders cape detail. Footage of Karishma's ramp walk was used as an exclusive example by Abhinysa Menon, a personal stylist and creator, in a video detailing the ills of 'bad styling', highlighting how the 'bulge' visible on Karishma's frame either side of her waist, was unappealing. Adjoining was a long list of directives making the same point — "before chasing trends, chase tailoring". Karishma Tanna hits back at troll video highlighting her 'bulge' and 'bad styling'(Photos: Instagram/karishmaktanna)

Well Karishma wasn't about to take this lying down. Sharing the reel to her stories, she blasted the stylist for tearing her look apart, for no apparent reason at all. She wrote, "Too much time on your hands and too much negativity to spill out. Oh, he's lost weight, he's on ozyempic. Oh she's looking too pretty, she must have gotten Botox done. Oh she's gained weight. Gosh you know what makes me happy? Atleast if you go read the comments, people have a mind of their own, one that is not influenced by the negativity. For once use social media to uplift not bring people down! #BePositive".

Karishma Tanna blasts troll video pointing out her 'bad styling' and 'bulge'(Photos: Instagram/karishmaktanna)

Speaking of support from her fans, the comments section of the reel happens to be thronging with reactions calling the stylist out for her harsh judgment on Karishma's look. "Sometimes Lil tight dress looks better than correct size, this is good example model n outfit perfect", "Utne se bulges se kisiko bhi koi farq nahi padta.", "Jeene do thoda logo ko... 🙏", "She looks comfortable n confident in that outfit! So just let her alone 🙌" and "I think it is perfectly fine to have a little bulge.. we are women and we should be proud of it" made up the general tone of reactions.

Do you too think Karishma aced this look?