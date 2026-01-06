Kartik Aaryan's alleged girlfriend Karina Kubiliute gains 6K Insta followers overnight amid linkup rumours

Her Instagram following, right after the thread on Reddit kickstarted it all, stood at 1962 followers, and by the time this article was published the next day, i.e. January 6, her followers had increased to 8173, proof that people have been curious about her identity.

Kartik Aaryan continues to find himself in a soup, with his link-up to Karina Kubiliute, a UK-based student creating headlines. The young woman, whose real age has been at the centre of a debate, now finds herself inundated with social media attention.

Netizens have been meticulously scanning her past posts, pointing to high school graduation photos from 2024 to support claims that she is 18 years old. This alleged age gap has sparked a wider debate.

While the follower count continues to climb, Karina made a brief attempt to douse the fire. Responding to a comment on one of her posts, she reportedly stated, “I’m not his gffff!!!”. On the other hand, Kartik has remained tight-lipped, though his recent move to unfollow her on the platform did not go unnoticed by his eagle-eyed fanbase.

As the actor prepares for his next projects after the lukewarm response to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it seems his personal life -and the digital footprint of those linked to him- will remain the top trend for a while longer.