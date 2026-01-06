Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kartik Aaryan's alleged girlfriend Karina Kubiliute gains 6K Insta followers overnight amid linkup rumours

    Karina Kubiliute, who is being linked to actor Kartik Aaryan, has seen her social media following increase overnight, ever since the rumours began.

    Published on: Jan 06, 2026 5:58 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kartik Aaryan continues to find himself in a soup, with his link-up to Karina Kubiliute, a UK-based student creating headlines. The young woman, whose real age has been at the centre of a debate, now finds herself inundated with social media attention.

    Kartik Aaryan, and the Instagram following of Karina (before and after)
    Kartik Aaryan, and the Instagram following of Karina (before and after)

    Her Instagram following, right after the thread on Reddit kickstarted it all, stood at 1962 followers, and by the time this article was published the next day, i.e. January 6, her followers had increased to 8173, proof that people have been curious about her identity.

    Karina's Insta followers have increased overnight
    Karina's Insta followers have increased overnight

    Netizens have been meticulously scanning her past posts, pointing to high school graduation photos from 2024 to support claims that she is 18 years old. This alleged age gap has sparked a wider debate.

    While the follower count continues to climb, Karina made a brief attempt to douse the fire. Responding to a comment on one of her posts, she reportedly stated, “I’m not his gffff!!!”. On the other hand, Kartik has remained tight-lipped, though his recent move to unfollow her on the platform did not go unnoticed by his eagle-eyed fanbase.

    As the actor prepares for his next projects after the lukewarm response to Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it seems his personal life -and the digital footprint of those linked to him- will remain the top trend for a while longer.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gains 6K Insta Followers Overnight Amid Linkup Rumours
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Kartik Aaryan's Alleged Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Gains 6K Insta Followers Overnight Amid Linkup Rumours
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes