Kartik Aaryan's alleged girlfriend Karina Kubiliute opens up about dating rumours; here's what she said
After sleuths linked Kartik Aaryan to Greek student Karina Kubiliute, the woman in question has finally broken her silence
The rumour mill in Bollywood is often more unpredictable than the movies themselves, and for Kartik Aaryan, the start of 2026 has been a whirlwind. After his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri faced a lukewarm reception at the box office, the star found himself under the digital microscope of self-proclaimed digital sleuths.
What happened?
The internet went into overdrive after Kartik shared a laid-back beach snap from his Goa vacation. While he looked perfectly at ease, fans noticed uncanny similarities between his post and those shared by one Karina Kubiliute, a woman reportedly from Greece, now studying in the UK.
Reddit threads quickly broke down the evidence. Users compared the angle of the sea, identical beach beds, and matching towel placements in both photos. Adding to the buzz, fans alleged that Kartik had followed Karina on Instagram until rumours began swirling, prompting an alleged unfollow. Though neither had initially confirmed the speculation, the “mystery girl” certainly set the internet abuzz.
Rumoured girlfriend breaks her silence
However, the narrative has taken a sharp turn. The rumoured girlfriend has now explicitly claimed that she is not, in fact, the girlfriend. In a new screenshot posted by a netizen, Karina can be seen commenting under a post where she says: “I’m not his gffff!!!”
The contents of the original post also claimed a variety of other details about Kartik, none of which have been confirmed by official sources. The post was shared by Diksha Kandpal, who captioned it with a sharp jab: “Kartik Aryan’s ex/fling/friend says he has a small peepee. His now rumoured 17-year-old gf Karina clarifies she’s not his gf lol.”
Professional roadblock
This personal life drama comes at a time when Kartik's professional standing is under scrutiny. The actor was last seen in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025) alongside Ananya Panday. Despite the high expectations following their real-life history, the film was largely considered a blockbuster fail, struggling to find its footing at the box office.
Whether these rumours are a case of a vacation coincidence or a misread social media trail, one thing is certain: for Kartik, the spotlight never truly dims, even when the box office numbers do.