Kartik Aaryan's alleged girlfriend Karina Kubiliute opens up about dating rumours; here's what she said

The rumour mill in Bollywood is often more unpredictable than the movies themselves, and for Kartik Aaryan, the start of 2026 has been a whirlwind. After his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri faced a lukewarm reception at the box office, the star found himself under the digital microscope of self-proclaimed digital sleuths. Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend opens up

What happened? The internet went into overdrive after Kartik shared a laid-back beach snap from his Goa vacation. While he looked perfectly at ease, fans noticed uncanny similarities between his post and those shared by one Karina Kubiliute, a woman reportedly from Greece, now studying in the UK.

Reddit threads quickly broke down the evidence. Users compared the angle of the sea, identical beach beds, and matching towel placements in both photos. Adding to the buzz, fans alleged that Kartik had followed Karina on Instagram until rumours began swirling, prompting an alleged unfollow. Though neither had initially confirmed the speculation, the “mystery girl” certainly set the internet abuzz.