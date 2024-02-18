Kashmira Irani shares details about her royal wedding with Akshat Saxena: I found a crazy match in him

Actor Kashmira Irani said she loved the "chaos" her wedding preparation brought during the three days festivities. The 34-year-old tied the knot on February 10 with long term beau Akshat Saxena at a royal, intimate ceremony in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Kashmira Irani and Akshat Saxena met through her sister Yasmin, who Irani claims played the Cupid.(Instagram/@kashmira_irani)

Opening up about her "truly dreamy" nuptial, Irani told us exclusively that the venue was decided by her in-laws much before she even met Saxena, a pilot by profession. "My father-in-law told Akshat "maine teri shaadi ka venue dhoond liya hai, ab bas tu ladki dhoond le." It was few years before we even met. Aur phir Akshat ne ladki dhoond li, aur hamari shaadi wahin hui!" Irani said with a laugh.

Irani and Saxena met through her sister Yasmin, who Irani claims played the Cupid. "My sister met Akshat through common friends and after a few months she asked me to meet him and connect. And here we are today - connected and how connected - truly a crazy connection." Irani shared.

The actor revealed that the first 7-8 months were only about getting to know each other virtually, because they were cities apart - she was in Mumbai and he lived in Delhi. But the first time they met, she was nervous. "It was a beautiful meeting. I just knew this man is going to be my husband," Irani added.

Interestingly, Saxena was unaware about Irani's onscreen work. "But when he saw, he was very proud that I was an actor. He said "tum toh achhi acting kar leti ho," she said, who's been part of shows Amber Dhara (2007), Seven (2010), Dharmakshetra (2014), Shoorveer (2022) and films Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon and Bharat.

The two officially started dating in 2022 until Saxena popped up the question on her birthday last year.

While Irani wore her designer brother Reza Shariffi's creation, the couple danced for each other during the functions. Saxena chose "Haan yahan kadam kadam pe", and Irani opted for "You are my Soniya".

TV actor Nakuul Mehta was the first celeb to post about Irani's wedding on Instagram. The new bride said apart from Mehta, her actor friends including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Anupriya Goenka, Alekh Sangal were a few others who attended. "They were part of every little things, wholly and solely," Irani said on an emotional note.

While Irani and Saxena are still figuring a way out to find base between Delhi and Mumbai, the actor said it's going to be city hopping for the time being. But Irani believes, "Our professions are such that we manage to find balance very organically without working too hard for it."

She assured that the two will continue to remain open about their life, just like they were while dating. "We believe that when you're in love, flaunt that person, rather than keeping it under wraps. We are so proud of each other. Aur ab shaadi kar li, I'm sure we will have a great life together," Irani ends.