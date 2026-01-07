Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduce son to the world, reveal Baby Kaushal’s name; there's an Uri connection!

Back in September last year, actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced that they were expecting their first child. Along with the good news, the stars shared an adorable polaroid picture where Vicky caressed Katrina’s baby bump as they smiled at the miracle they created together. On November 7, Katrina and Vicky welcomed their baby into the world. The happy couple were blessed with a son. Today as their son turned two months old, Vicky and Katrina introduced him to the world via social media, revealing his name. And it has an Uri connection!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have named their first born Vihaan Kaushal. Introducing their son to the world, the proud parents shared, “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in a instant. Gratitude beyond words 🙏🏽🧿🕉️.” As most of us remember, Vicky’s name in the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike was also Vihaan — the brave Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. How perfect is that? In this post, the actors did not unveil their son’s face. But they did post a cute family photograph featuring all of their hands, Vihaan’s hand resting between Katrina and Vicky’s.

Soon after Vicky and Katrina shared this post, several fans and celebs showered the comment section with love. Hrithik Roshan shared, “God bless !! Welcome Vihaan ❤️ amazing news ! Congratulations and love ❤️❤️,” whereas fellow star mum Parineeti Chopra wrote: “Little buddy! 🥰🩵.” A netizen shared, “Vicky’s character in Uri was called Major Vihaan Singh Shergil 😍,” whereas another wrote: “Vicky’s name in URI was Vihaan ❤️🧿.” Another comment read, “Vihaan ❤️❤️❤️❤️ such a tiny hand !! He is so small and adorable 😍😍 may god give him the joy of the world ❤️❤️❤️,” whereas a fan shared, “Beautiful name!!!!! May he always be a source of light and happiness in your lives..🥹💙🧿.”

Once again, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have sent waves of joy across the internet. We wish them and their son Vihaan all the love!