Katrina Kaif had bruises all over her body after shooting Kamli, reveals choreographer; ‘Katrina insisted that she…’

In her magnificent career as a movie star, which spans over two decades, the gorgeous Katrina Kaif has time and again left audiences in awe of her screen presence. She has played several characters in different genres of films, proving her versatility not just as an actor but also a dancer. But one of the biggest masterpieces in her list of performances has to be the electrifying Kamli from Dhoom 3 (2013). With her smooth as butter dance moves, beauty and charm, Katrina not only made it difficult for co-star Aamir Khan to look away in the scene, but also dropped our jaws. But did Katrina shoot the whole song or did choreographer Shakti Mohan play her body double?

This is a question many netizens had on their minds for the longest time. But in a new interview with Filmygyan, Shakti Mohan clarified that while she did assist choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on the song, she was not Katrina Kaif’s body double in the song Kamli . Katrina did the song solo, after rehearsing for 1.5 months, and did all her dance steps herself except for some of the stunts. For the acrobatic stunts, the team hired a body double from France. Katrina ended up with several bruises on her body after the shoot, because she wanted to film most of the song herself.

Talking about Katrina’s diligence and hard work that went into the song, Shakti shared, “There were so many things that a body double could do instead of her, but Katrina insisted that she wants to do. There was this one very difficult step where you were required to do the back arch, but she didn’t give up. She had bruises all over her body. She is very hard-working. Also, after the shoot got over, she sent me a bag to my home with a very nice note.”

Till date, Kamli remains a milestone in Katrina’s career, not just as an actor but also as a phenomenal dancer.