Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to share pregnancy announcement soon? Viral ad leak pic sparks speculation

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the perfect example of opposites attract. While Vicky is ever bubbling with enthusiasm, Katrina has always maintained a respectful, commanding presence. Their highly guarded wedding back in December 2021 obviously immediately gave way to speculations about when the couple would progress to being a family of three, given Katrina’s very vocal stance on wanting to raise a family.
Now on the fourth year of their marriage, rumours about the couple expecting their first baby seem to be making headlines round the clock. While the first surges of it were entirely speculative, a video from July was all it took to really start sealing the deal in the minds of their fans. Blame the video of Katrina dressed in baggy white casuals with Vicky by her side at a ferry port in Mumbai.
Cut to now, an alleged leaked pic from the sets of what looks like an ad shoot seems to have all but confirmed the theory — enough for fans to start expecting a pregnancy announcement any minute.
Now while we personally have no confirmation on a ViKat junior making their arrival this year, we can say that the polka dot myth NEVER lies. So if you see an actor in polka dots, you can bet your bottom dollar a pregnancy announcement is on it’s ways sometime during the year. We have Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and even Kiara Advani for proof here.
This is also a great time to point out that Katrina’s New Year’s Eve post, also featured her in polka dots.