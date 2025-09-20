Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to share pregnancy announcement soon? Viral ad leak pic sparks speculation

Marital bliss, thy name is ViKat! Fans are expecting a pregnancy announcement to drop anytime now, from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal! (Photos: X, Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the perfect example of opposites attract. While Vicky is ever bubbling with enthusiasm, Katrina has always maintained a respectful, commanding presence. Their highly guarded wedding back in December 2021 obviously immediately gave way to speculations about when the couple would progress to being a family of three, given Katrina’s very vocal stance on wanting to raise a family.

Now on the fourth year of their marriage, rumours about the couple expecting their first baby seem to be making headlines round the clock. While the first surges of it were entirely speculative, a video from July was all it took to really start sealing the deal in the minds of their fans. Blame the video of Katrina dressed in baggy white casuals with Vicky by her side at a ferry port in Mumbai.