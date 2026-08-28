KATSEYE drops out of Olivia Rodrigo’s music festival after one member sprains her ankle

Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival, taking place in California this weekend, has suffered a setback just days prior to the event. The Los Angeles-based girl group KATSEYE has pulled out of performing at the festival as one of their team members, Megan Skiendiel, suffered an injury.

KATSEYE (Photo: Facebook)

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“We’re so incredibly sorry to share that we are unable to perform at Daisy Chain Fields this Saturday,” the group said in a statement posted on Weverse. “Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour.”

The group added that it “breaks their hearts” that they won’t be able to perform for the audience that were coming to see them. “We were especially excited for Daisy Chain Fields because it’s not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community. We’re sending all our love to Olivia and to all of the incredible artists, non-profit organizations and volunteers who have given their time to make this day so special,” Katseye said, adding, “It’s going to be such an amazing day, and we can’t wait to see everyone out on tour.”

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{{^usCountry}} The inaugural edition of Rodrigo’s music festival kicks off on Saturday and features an all-women lineup, including Nicks, Bikini Kill, Mitski, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Not for Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and the Breeders, while Stevie Nicks, Karen O, and McLachlan are listed as special guests. The artistes will perform for free, with the proceedings going toward a number of female-focused nonprofit organizations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inaugural edition of Rodrigo’s music festival kicks off on Saturday and features an all-women lineup, including Nicks, Bikini Kill, Mitski, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Not for Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and the Breeders, while Stevie Nicks, Karen O, and McLachlan are listed as special guests. The artistes will perform for free, with the proceedings going toward a number of female-focused nonprofit organizations. {{/usCountry}}

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