Khushi Kapoor and rumoured BF Vedang Raina vibe to Ranbir Kapoor’s Tujhe Bhula Diya in unseen video; watch

In an industry where celebrities often hide their relationship from the public eye, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor proudly wear the initials of their rumoured boyfriends. Just recently, taking inspiration from Janhvi’s famous ‘Shiku’ necklace, Khushi flaunted her ‘V heart K’ neck piece. Even though the divas have not yet confirmed their respective relationships with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina in so many words, it is obvious to netizens that they are in love. Well, the latest proof is an unseen video of Khushi and Vedang vibing together in an unseen video from a celebrity bash in Mumbai. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor

Last month, a video from DJ Ganesh’s Mumbai gig went viral on social media, which featured Khushi Kapoor with her arm around rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina as they came together for a selfie. Khushi looked gorgeous in her lavender handkerchief top while Vedang was dapper in a button down black shirt with a white t-shirt inside. Well, much to the delight of fans, we have now got our hands on an unseen video of the rumoured love birds from the bash. This time, Vedang and Khushi can be seen vibing to Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s soulful track Tujhe Bhula Diya, from their 2010 rom com drama Anjaana Anjaani.

In the video, Khushi is standing right behind her beau Vedang, just a step above. Vedang is singing along to the song, but right when the lyrics ‘Phir kyun teri yaadon ne, mujhe rula diya oh’ play, he turns around and looks at Khushi. The smile on Khushi’s face is unmissable at this moment! How adorable are these two?

Khushi and Vedang's love story reportedly blossomed on the sets of their debut film The Archies (2023). In the Zoya Akhtar teen musical, Khushi played the role of Betty Cooper whereas Vedang won hearts as Reggie Mantle.