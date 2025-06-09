Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina’s cute PDA at Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash goes viral, but is there trouble in paradise?

Some star couples prefer keeping their love life private whereas others wear their heart on their sleeve. Then there are those who tease their fans, keeping their lips sealed while dropping a few hints here and there. The Archies actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are one such rumoured pair of love birds. Their love story reportedly began on the set of their debut film but the two have never confirmed whether they are together. Khushi did claim that they were ‘just good friends’ on Karan Johar’s show, but her smirk only made the rumour mill churn faster. Then there was the time Khushi flaunted a necklace with Vedang and her initials, further convincing fans that something is brewing. Well, we have now got our hands on an adorable PDA moment between Khushi and Vedang from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s birthday bash last night. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Last night, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rang in her 40th birthday with her family and close friends from the industry. Her cousin Khushi Kapoor was undoubtedly one of the best dressed celebrities at the bash, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a Zara midi bodycon dress in black, with an elegant white bow at the back. Well, in an unseen video from the birthday party, Khushi and her rumoured beau Vedang Raina can be seen having an intense conversation. When Khushi starts to walk away, Vedang catches her hand and pulls her ever so slightly towards him.

Seeing Khushi and Vedang together, hand in hand, is absolutely adorable! The cutest part of the video is how Vedang doesn’t let go of Khushi’s hand while they chat. But their intense expressions in the clip have also left the internet wondering if there is trouble in paradise. Probably not, but maybe. Hopefully all was sorted later in the evening, giving the love birds plenty of time to enjoy Sonam’s birthday bash!

On the film front, Khushi had two releases this year —Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan, which marked Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut. Vedang, on the other hand, will reportedly be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Ananya Panday.