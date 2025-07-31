Kiara and Hrithik can’t keep their hands off each other in War 2’s Aavan Jaavan; but netizens say ‘chemistry is…’

When it was announced that Kiara Advani will be joining Hrithik Roshan in his next film War 2, fans were quite intrigued to witness this jodi. The teaser of the film, which gave us a glimpse of Hrithik and Jr NTR’s war along with Kiara in her metallic lime bikini, further raised anticipation amongst fans. Well, today on Kiara’s birthday, makers gave fans the perfect gift by dropping the film’s first song Aavan Jaavan. The four minute long track, helmed by Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi and Pritam, gives us a good look at Kiara and Hrithik’s love story, which we are guessing is a sub plot of War 2. Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in War 2

In War (2019), Hrithik Roshan left fans in awe of his smooth as butter dance moves on the track Ghungroo. The foot-tapping beats and his chemistry with Vaani Kapoor worked very much in the film’s favour. Well, Aavan Jaavan has a very similar vibe to Ghungroo, but the new track is more of a soothing song rather than a party number. Kiara Advani is absolutely stunning and her outfits are spot on! The highlights include a full-fledged bikini scene where Kiara applies spray-on sunscreen, passionate kisses and the groovy dance moves.

But is the song a hit? Almost. Netizens across the internet have given Kiara and Hrithik’s Aavan Jaavan a mixed response. For instance, a fan shared, “Hrithik and Kiara Together is what dreams are made up of...Absolute Gold,” whereas another gushed, “When musical trio Arijit, pritam,amitabh coming with a song then it’s become blockbuster… no doubt about it… Hrithik and kiara chemistry is mind blowing…” A comment read, “This is an absolute banger! 🔥 Hrithik and Kiara's chemistry is electric, and Arijit and Nikhita's vocals are just perfection. Pritam has outdone himself again! 🎶 This song is going on repeat! 🔁🕺💃”

But there are some netizens who are far from impressed. One such internet user shared, “hrithik didn't have chemistry with deepika & now kiara too,” whereas another wrote, “A. They have very bhai behen chemistry B. Making HR dance on such tiktokia steps just for viral reel is a crime. At least make ghungroo standard. C. Idk they have autotuned arijit's voice way too much or what sometimes lyrics is hardly audible. D. Matlab mazza nhi aya.” A comment read, “they both don't have chemistry and even the song is boring,” while a netizen wrote, “Bhai itni negative chemistry kaise ho sakti hai? .. And hrithik needs to lay off the orange foundation /tanner.. Song was okish... Kind of the ones you leave in the background to play..”

While Hrithik Roshan is returning to our screens as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, Kiara Advani will reportedly be seen as Ashutosh Rana aka Colonel Sunil Luthra’s daughter Kavya Luthra. Jr NTR, on the other hand, is portraying the role of a lethal Special Units Officer named Vikram. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is set to release on August 14.