King hints Bollywood debut: I want to create original music for Hindi films; hope to work with Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar

Having topped charts with his singles Tu Aake Dekh Le and Maan Meri Jaan and marking a surprise collab with musician Nick Jonas last year, King has a new landmark on his mind – Bollywood! Talking to us, the singer-rapper, who released singles Bumpa with Jason Derulo and Aawara with KSHMR and Zaeden this year, hints his Hindi film music debut “with the right song and project”. “It ought to be all about making something unique that adds to the journey of that movie. I can’t reveal too much just yet. But yes, there are a few exciting possibilities on the horizon,” says King, who will take the stage at NH Weekender in Pune this weekend. King(Photo: Instagram/ifeelking)

While he’s yet to announce his debut project, the musician is clear about the kind of films he would associate with and the filmmakers on his wishlist: “There are many talented actors and filmmakers I wish to work with, including Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. I’d enjoy contributing to a story-driven film, something raw, emotional and deeply impactful.”

Meanwhile, King is also working on some non-film tracks that he is “looking forward to releasing soon”. Given the rise of hip-hop in India in the independent music space, the number of rappers in the scene has grown manifold. Ask if there’s a sense of competition or rivalry among musicians of the current generation, and King shares, “I think the current generation of musicians is more focused on collaboration. There’s mutual respect and support because we all understand the significance of building the Indian music scene together. Healthy competition exists, but it’s more about pushing each other to create better music.”

King's songs continue to be loved by audiences, especially the younger lot. Ask if he keeps a certain target audience in mind while making songs, and he says, “I’m grateful to every single listener that has been a part of my journey so far. Honestly, I don’t create music with a specific target audience in mind. I focus on making songs that resonate with me, and I think that authenticity connects with people across people from different generations. They relate to the emotions, the stories, and the sonics I bring into my music, which feels amazing.”

Talking about his plans for NH7 Weekender, presented by McDowell’s No 1 Soda, this year, King says, “NH7 Weekender has been such a core part of the Indian music festival circuit for over 15 years now. I’m planning to bring an electrifying set with a mix of fan favourites, a whole lot of energy, and some surprises. I aim to have a good time and create an unforgettable experience for the audience.”