Kiss Day 2025: Mika Singh-Rakhi Sawant to Deepika Padukone-Siddharth Mallya, viral kisses that shook Bollywood

Kiss Day is all about celebrating love, but Bollywood has had its fair share of kisses that sparked controversy instead of romance. Over the years, public displays of affection—especially involving celebrities—have often led to scandals, legal battles, and heated debates. Whether it's an unexpected moment at an event or a private kiss that found its way into the public eye, these instances have remained etched in pop culture history. From Hollywood actor Richard Gere's embrace that turned into a court case to a passionate stadium kiss that had the nation talking, here's a look at some of the most talked-about and debated kisses in Bollywood:

Udit Narayan’s viral moment

A video of legendary playback singer Udit Narayan kissing female fans on the lips while taking a selfie recently caused a stir online. Many fans expressed their disappointment, with social media buzzing about the singer’s conduct.

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere’s legal saga

Back in 2007, Richard Gere kissed Shilpa Shetty on the cheek during an AIDS awareness event, triggering a legal storm in India. Shilpa was accused of obscenity and faced a 15-year-long legal battle before finally being cleared of all charges.

Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya’s PDA

In 2011, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya’s celebratory kiss at Eden Gardens after an IPL match between RCB and KKR became a sensation. Cameras caught the passionate moment, making it trend all over social media overnight.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant's controversial kiss

Singer Mika Singh forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party in 2006, leading to a police case and nationwide debate. While Rakhi accused Mika of misconduct, he claimed it was a mutual exchange, and later even released a song along with Meet Bros, titled Pappi Kyu Li (Kissa Ek Kiss Ka).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu’s unexpected kiss

Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo kissing Bipasha Basu during an event in 2007 had gone viral.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu made headlines when photos of them sharing a kiss surfaced in 2007. The incident gained extra attention as Bipasha was dating John Abraham at the time.

Who are you kissing today? Make sure to take their consent!