Happy Kiss Day 2025: 30+ wishes, messages, images to share with your lover and make their day special

Happy Kiss Day 2025: Valentine’s Week is here. Every year, Valentine’s Week is observed from February 7 to February 14 with a lot of pomp and grandeur. From Hug Day to Promise Day to Chocolate Day, the week of love celebrates each element of love that brings two people closer and strengthens their bond. Also read | Promise Day 2025: Date, history, significance and meaningful ways to celebrate this special day before Valentine's Day Happy Kiss Day 2025: It will be celebrated on February 13.(Shutterstock)

On February 14, Valentine’s Day is observed. The day of love is the perfect occasion to shower your lover with affection, love and a lot of warmth. The day before valentine’s day, on February 13, Kiss Day is celebrated. A kiss is an intimate way of letting the other person know that how much we are attracted to them. It's an act of intimate love, immense affection and connection.

As we gear up to celebrate the special day on February 13, here are a few wishes, messages, statuses that you can share with your boyfriend, girlfriend, wife, husband and partner. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Promise Day to Hug Day, know about February's 7 days of love before Valentine's Day

Happy Kiss Day wishes, images, statuses:

A kiss is a silent way of saying that I love you when my words fail. Happy Kiss Day, my love!

2. On this special day, I just want to seal my love with a kiss and make it last forever. Happy Kiss Day!

3. Your lips are my favorite place to be. Sending you all my love and endless kisses today and forever!

4. A kiss from you is the sweetest thing in the world. Happy Kiss Day, my love!

5. Every time I kiss you, I fall in love all over again. Happy Kiss Day, my forever love!

6. Knock knock! Kiss Day is here. Let’s turn this day into a marathon of kisses.

7. Kisses are like a drug, and I’m totally addicted to yours! Happy Kiss Day, my love!

8. Your kiss is the most magical thing that makes my world beautiful. Happy Kiss Day, sweetheart.

9. With every kiss, my heart beats only for you. Wishing you a Happy Kiss Day!

10. Our love story will be written in the stars with endless kisses and never-ending love. Buckle up, sweetheart!

11. Your lips are the doorway to paradise, and I never want to leave. Happy Kiss Day!

12. One kiss from you can set my soul on fire. Happy Kiss Day, my passionate love!

13. The taste of your lips is my sweetest desire. Happy Kiss Day, baby!

14. A kiss from you is more powerful than a thousand words. Wishing you a romantic Kiss Day!

Kiss Day wishes for the ones in long-distance relationships:

15. I know you are far from me, but I hope my kiss reaches your lips before you fall asleep tonight. Happy Kiss Day, darling!

16. We might be away from each other in distance, but my lips are always touching yours. Remember that!

17. Even when we are miles apart, I am sending you a million kisses to remind you how much I miss you.

18. Happy Kiss Day! I wish you were here and we could spend the day kissing each other.

19. Until I meet you and kiss you, my heart will always find a way to be with you, even miles apart!

20. More than anything, I miss you waking me up in the morning with your kisses. Counting days to see you again!

21. Even when we are separated by distance, know that my kiss can travel miles to find your lips. Happy Kiss Day!

Happy Kiss Day images and GIFs:

Fun Kiss Day wishes for your lover:

22. Hey, want to know a secret? All I can think of is how to kiss you right now. Happy Kiss Day!

23. Do you believe in love at first kiss? Let’s test it out! Happy Kiss Day!

24. Your lips are like wine, and I can’t get enough! Happy Kiss Day, my love!

25. They say kissing burns calories, so let’s start our workout now! Happy Kiss Day, fitness partner!

26. It’s known that kissing is good for health. So, let’s start getting healthy? Happy Kiss Day babe!

27. I read that kissing increases happiness… Let’s test that theory today! Happy Kiss Day, love!

28. Kisses are like WiFi signals—strongest when we are close! Let’s get full bars today! Happy Kiss Day!

29. Let’s play a game: You say "Kiss" and I say "Yes!" Ready? Happy Kiss Day!

30. I may not be a magician, but I can make all your worries disappear with just one kiss! Let me show you, my trick. Happy Kiss Day!

31. All I want for today is you and a lifetime of kisses. Happy Kiss Day!

