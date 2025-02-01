Valentine's week full list 2025: Rose Day, Propose Day, Kiss Day to Hug Day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

Valentine's Week 2025: Valentine's Week is just around the corner, and love is in the air. Valentine's Week is celebrated from February 7 to 14, with each day dedicated to a special theme. From Rose Day 2025, which marks the beginning of Valentine's Week to Valentine's Day 2025 on February 14, the grand finale, where in couples express love and appreciation for each other, here's the full list of Valentine's Week days. Also read | Valentine's Day: Who is St Valentine? Why is he associated with love? Valentine's Week 2025 is all about spreading love and affection, so make sure to shower your loved ones with care and attention. (Freepik)

Remember, Valentine's Week 2025 is all about spreading love and affection, so make sure to shower your loved ones with care and attention. Each day of Valentine's Week holds significance for those who celebrate – the seven days of love are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).

Valentine's Week Day Date Rose Day February 7, Friday Propose Day February 8, Saturday Chocolate Day February 9, Sunday Teddy Day February 10, Monday Promise Day February 11, Tuesday Hug Day February 12, Wednesday Kiss Day February 13, Thursday Valentine's Day February 14, Friday View All Prev Next

Valentine's Week 2025 dates and significance

Check all the details with our Valentine's Week full list:

Rose Day 2025: February 7

Rose Day marks the beginning of Valentine's Week, where lovers exchange roses as a symbol of their affection. Rose Day sets the tone for the rest of Valentine's Week, filling the air with love, romance, and sweet gestures. Roses are a timeless symbol of love, passion, and romance. Gifting roses on Rose Day represents the deep feelings of love and affection. Roses come in various colours, each conveying a different emotion. For instance, red roses symbolise love and passion, pink roses represent appreciation and gratitude, white roses signify purity and innocence, yellow roses express friendship and joy. Rose Day is an opportunity to make a romantic gesture, surprise your loved one, and express your feelings in a beautiful and meaningful way.

Propose Day 2025: February 8

Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week; it is the day to confess your love and propose to your significant other. Propose Day is a special day to express your love and commitment to your partner and create lifelong memories to take your relationship to new heights. It's a day to tell them how much they mean to you and how you envision your future together. Propose Day is all about making romantic gestures. It's a day to plan a surprise proposal, to make it a memorable moment for your partner. Plan a romantic candlelit dinner proposal, complete with flowers, soft music, and a delicious meal.

Chocolate Day 2025: February 9

Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine's Week, It celebrates the sweetness of love with the exchange of chocolates. Chocolate Day is a delicious way to celebrate love and romance during Valentine's Week. Chocolates are a classic symbol of love and affection, making them the perfect treat for Valentine's Week. Did you know chocolates contain phenylethylamine, a natural mood elevator that can help create a romantic atmosphere. So, go ahead and indulge in some sweet treats with your partner! Gift your partner their favorite chocolates or a box of assorted treats. Or surprise your partner with chocolate-covered strawberries, bananas, or other fruits.

Teddy Day 2025: February 10

Teddy Day is all about gifting cuddly teddy bears to show affection and care. It is the fourth day of Valentine's Week, and a cuddly celebration of love and affection, where teddy bears take centerstage. Teddy bears are a classic symbol of cuddles and affection, making them the perfect gift for Teddy Day. Teddy bears evoke childhood memories and nostalgia, reminding us of the simple joys of life. Gift your partner a cuddly teddy bear, either in person or as a surprise. Or gift a pair of teddy bears, one for each partner, to symbolize your love and connection. Don't forget to shower your partner with cuddly teddy bears and affection!

Promise Day 2025: February 11

Promise Day emphasises the importance of commitment and loyalty in relationships. Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week. It's a meaningful celebration of commitment and loyalty in relationships. Promise Day is all about making promises to your partner, reaffirming your commitment, and vowing to stand by each other through thick and thin. This day strengthens the bond between partners, encouraging them to make promises that foster trust, understanding, and loyalty. Write heartfelt letters or create handmade cards promising your love and commitment or simply take a trip down memory lane, revisiting special moments and promises made in the past. Promise Day is a beautiful celebration of love, commitment, and loyalty. It's a reminder that relationships are built on promises, trust, and mutual support.

Hug Day 2025: February 12

Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's Week. It's a heartwarming celebration of physical affection and love. Hugs represent physical touch, which is essential for human connection and bonding; they provide emotional comfort, reassurance, and support, strengthening relationships. Hug Day celebrates the beauty of love and affection, encouraging people to express their feelings physically. Surprise your partner with warm hugs throughout the day! How bout you plan a cuddle day with your partner, watching movies, playing games, or just enjoying each other's company?

Kiss Day 2025: February 13

Kiss Day is a time to celebrate passion and romance with kisses. Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and a romantic celebration of love and affection, where couples express their feelings with a kiss. Kisses are a universal symbol of love, affection, and intimacy; they convey emotions and feelings that words often can't express. Kiss Day encourages couples to be romantic, surprise each other with kisses, and rekindle their passion. So plan a romantic dinner with candles, flowers, and soft music, ending with a sweet kiss.

Valentine's Day 2025: February 14

Valentine's Day is, the grand finale, where couples express their love and appreciation for each other. Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is a day to honour love, romance, and relationships. Valentine's Day originated from the Roman Catholic Church's feast day for Saint Valentine, a martyr who symbolised love and devotion. It's a day to express gratitude and appreciation for the loved ones in your life. To celebrate, exchange gifts, such as flowers, chocolates, or jewelry, to show your love and appreciation. Plan a surprise weekend getaway or a romantic vacation. You can also write heartfelt letters or create handmade cards to express your feelings.

Some people also celebrate an extended Valentine's Week, which includes:

⦿ Slap Day: February 15th, a humorous day to release pent-up frustrations.

⦿ Kick Day: February 16th, continues the lighthearted theme by playfully symbolizing letting go of frustrations.