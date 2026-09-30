Koffee With Karan's season 9 to be its last: 5 most controversial moments from Karan Johar's talk show

Curtains are set to fall on one of Indian television's most iconic shows. The upcoming season of Koffee With Karan will be the final one, host-filmmaker Karan Johar himself has confirmed the same.

Stills from the episodes.

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He took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the same. “This is more of an emotional message than a professional announcement… this show gave me so much. I have reached a point in life where I realise all good things must come to an end. With a very heavy heart I say this will be the last season of Koffee With Karan,” he said in the accompanying video.

As referenced by Karan himself in the video, Koffee With Karan has given us countless headlines- be it getting ex lovers together, or raising a storm with its content. We go down memory lane and round up five of the most controversial moments of the chat show:

Kangana Ranaut's ‘nepotism’ comment

A still from the episode.

Episode 16, season five is the big one- which kickstarted the entire nepotism debate across the country. Kangana Ranaut had come with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan, and ended up referring to Karan as ‘movie mafia, flagbearer of nepotism’. Before these, she insinuated that the ‘rejections, mocking’ by Karan were a ‘driving force’ in her career. She even said if she ever made a biopic, he would play the Bollywood biggie who looks down on outsiders. There was a massive controversy over the interaction. Karan, later in the same year, mocked the accusation at an awards show on stage, where he, along with Varun Dhawan and Saif said ‘Nepotism rocks!’

Deepika Padukone's ‘condom’ remark for Ranbir Kapoor

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A still from the episode.

{{^usCountry}} It was the third episode of the third season, when then-contemporaries Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor appeared together. During the episode, both made bitter remarks about Ranbir Kapoor, who had been in a relationship with Deepika till some time back. Sonam, who had also initially been linked to him, said she wasn't sure if Ranbir was good as a boyfriend, while Deepika said she would want to gift him ‘a box of condoms’. Reportedly Ranbir's parents, actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor were upset when the episode aired. KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya's episode deleted from JioHotstar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the third episode of the third season, when then-contemporaries Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor appeared together. During the episode, both made bitter remarks about Ranbir Kapoor, who had been in a relationship with Deepika till some time back. Sonam, who had also initially been linked to him, said she wasn't sure if Ranbir was good as a boyfriend, while Deepika said she would want to gift him ‘a box of condoms’. Reportedly Ranbir's parents, actors Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor were upset when the episode aired. KL Rahul-Hardik Pandya's episode deleted from JioHotstar {{/usCountry}}

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A still from the episode.

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's cricketing careers almost ended because of their appearance on Koffee With Karan, on episode 12 of the sixth season. It led to such massive backlash that as of today, it is no longer available on JioHotstar. Hardik said he proudly told his family after losing his virginity ‘aaj main kar ke aaya hai’. When asked if they would both date the same woman, Hardik said ‘It’s based on talent; whoever gets her takes her'. KL Rahul got into trouble largely because of his association with the episode. The Board of Control for Cricket in India wasn't amused: they suspended both the players provisionally, and fined them as well. Both the cricketers later apologised.

Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’

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A still from the episode.

Actor Emraan Hashmi and uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's episode was loaded with a lot of content. It was the ninth episode of the fourth season. One remark stood out in particular: during a rapid fire, when asked to name any one person from the industry who came to mind when he said ‘plastic', Emraan, without batting an eyelid, took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name. The fans of the actress criticised the remark while it blew up.

Ranveer Singh's ‘a** pinch’ remark

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Actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma made a joint appearance in the third season. At one point, he ended up telling her ‘you want your a** pinched? I am right here.’ She was stunned while Karan laughed, and playfully hit Ranveer as she said ‘don’t talk to me like that' The clip resurfaced in 2019 and attracted a lot of criticism.