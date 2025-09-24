K-pop rookies CORTIS reveals how BTS' hyeongs inspired them: ‘I wanted to become an idol after seeing Jimin perform…’

The rise of CORTIS marks the beginning of a new chapter for BigHit. Following the massive global success of BTS and TXT, the label has debuted its first boy group in six years — Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. And though they’re just starting out, the five members aren’t shy about wearing their inspirations on their sleeves, especially when it comes to BTS. James and Jimin

Martin reveals the advice BTS leader RM gave him In a recent interview with W Korea, leader Martin revealed just how much BTS’s RM has shaped his own approach to music and leadership. “I've been greatly influenced by BTS's leader, RM. I first discovered BTS through my older sister's recommendation, and while I've always loved music, watching them solidified my own vision for what kind of company I want to join and what kind of music I want to make. RM once advised me, ‘A leader's role is to be there to re-energise the members when they're tired,’ and I've always kept that in mind. I also can't forget a chance interview where he said, ‘The position of leader is just the last trophy, and without the team, we wouldn't have achieved success,’” he shared.

James opens up about his obsession with Jimin Martin’s bandmate James also spoke about how he found inspiration in both BTS and Western icons, particularly Michael Jackson.

“Michael Jackson’s ability to completely dominate the stage was truly amazing. I still vividly remember the scene during the 1993 Super Bowl halftime show where he stood still for over a minute and then removed his sunglasses. I was so impressed by his ability to unite the vast audience without moving a muscle. After that performance, I started listening to Michael Jackson's music and dancing along to his music on my way to and from school. Then, the moment I saw BTS' Jimin perform Serendipity, I think the dream of becoming an idol blossomed within me,” James revealed.