The iconic Keeping up with the Kardashians LA mansion is up for sale, courtesy of momager Kris Jenner: A sprawling peek

It definitely feels like the end of an era. Anybody who hopped on the Keeping up with the Kardashians bandwagon back when it hit the television scene like a ton of bricks in 2007, is fair to say, almost personally involved in the astronomic rise and rise of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Now a rather familiar backdrop is the sprawling LA mansion where most of the clan's shenanigans were brainstormed and staged at. For a Kardashian regular, the black and white tiles, cascading dual staircase and mother matriarch Kris Jenner's hall of fame make for core memories. The iconic and OG Kardashian mansion in LA is up for sale!

Inside the sprawling backyard of the Kardashian mansion now up for sale

Well, the mansion is now up for sale, as listed by Kris herself! For a price of $13.5 million, absolutely anybody could find themselves residing in this timeless landscape of iconic television history. What's more, one could literally live exactly like the Kardashian-Jenners, receiving the mansion as is, fully furnished, if they threw in an extra $400,000 into the mix to sweeten the deal.

This property served as the backdrop for much of the early Kardashian-Jenner shenanigans

As far as the luxury details go, the property extends across 8,860-square-foot with six bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Kris had originally bought the property for $4 million and has now put it on the market for more than three times the original value. Speaking to the New York Times, Kris shared, "I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners".

The property is now listed for a price of $13.5 million

As of now, nobody lives in the home but its positioning is quite exclusive thanks to the Hidden Hills pincode in LA. It has been so since 2015 when Kris finalised her divorce with retired Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner who came out as transgender), after which the property was transferred over to a family trust.

Well, whoever ends up nabbing the Hidden Hills address is sure to have quite the home tour sorted for all their dinner parties!