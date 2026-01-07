Kristen Stewart would love to direct Twilight movies in future: ‘I’m doing it! I’m committed!’

Fresh off being named among a list of promising new directors following her feature directorial debut The Chronology of Water (2025), the 35-year-old actor-turned-director spoke about the possibility while attending a recent event in the US, where she was asked whether she would consider reimagining the wildly popular vampire saga. Kristen, who played the role of Bella Swan in five films, made it clear that the idea genuinely excites her.

“I would love — look. I love what Catherine (Hardwicke) did, I love what Chris (Weitz) did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” Kristen said when the suggestion was put to her.

“They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up,” she added.

Kristen went on to imagine what a new iteration could look like with the backing of a major studio. “Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!” she quipped.

The comments come at a moment when Kristen is making her debut as a filmmaker, with The Chronology of Water, which has been positioned as a deeply personal project. Speaking about that transition, she said, “I've been working on other people's films for my whole life, since I was nine years old and I feel like everything's been building to this moment to find a little space for myself. It's just what I've wanted to do my whole life.”

Kristen rose to global superstardom after being part of the film franchise, which was adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s novels. The franchise became a pop-culture phenomenon, with Kristen starring opposite actors Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The films were helmed by multiple directors across the saga, including Catherine Hardwicke, Chris Weitz, David Slade and Bill Condon.