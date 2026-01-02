Krithi Shetty to make her Bollywood debut soon? I have had offers but...

Recently, reports emerged that actor Krithi Shetty will be making her Bollywood debut with actor Tiger Shroff in a Milap Milan Zaveri directorial. However, we have learnt that while Krithi has been approached for the film, nothing has been signed on the dotted line yet. Krithi Shetty for HT City Showstoppers (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana) The actor has been actively working in Tamil and Telugu films for the last six years, however Hindi films have always been on her radar. Her recent appearances in Mumbai started the speculation of her gearing up for a Hindi debut soon.

Ask her about it and she says, "I have had a few offers, but sometimes the dates did not align and the Hindi industry has a very different working process. They usually do all the schedules together, whereas in the South, it is a little more scattered. So for that reason, it did not work out or it just didn't align to what I wanted to do then as my first movie."