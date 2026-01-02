Krithi Shetty to make her Bollywood debut soon? I have had offers but...
Amid reports of her doing a film with Tiger Shroff, Krithi Shetty opens up about her Bollywood plans, revealing why it hasn't happened yet
Recently, reports emerged that actor Krithi Shetty will be making her Bollywood debut with actor Tiger Shroff in a Milap Milan Zaveri directorial. However, we have learnt that while Krithi has been approached for the film, nothing has been signed on the dotted line yet.
The actor has been actively working in Tamil and Telugu films for the last six years, however Hindi films have always been on her radar. Her recent appearances in Mumbai started the speculation of her gearing up for a Hindi debut soon.
Ask her about it and she says, "I have had a few offers, but sometimes the dates did not align and the Hindi industry has a very different working process. They usually do all the schedules together, whereas in the South, it is a little more scattered. So for that reason, it did not work out or it just didn't align to what I wanted to do then as my first movie."
But she is excited to take the leap. "Since I'm born and brought up in Mumbai, I always felt like Hindi would be amazing for me to work in because I grew up speaking Hindi, unlike Tamil, Telugu in Malayalam, which I had to learn. When I went to my acting workshops, all the dialogues were in Hindi, so it was so much easier and quicker, and there was something very different and fresh about it. That's process really makes me feel excited about working in Hindi as I know.the language and I won't have to learn it. I know what the words actually mean. Hopefully it will all happen soon," she says.