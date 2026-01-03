Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon confirms wedding to Stebin Ben with proposal pics; flaunts huge diamond ring

A majority of celebrity couples prefer keeping their relationship private until they decide to take the next big step — marriage. So when news of Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon tying the knot with singer Stebin Ben began doing the rounds, we patiently waited for the rumoured couple to make it official on social media. According to buzz, Nupur and Stebin are all set to get married in Udaipur this month. They will reportedly tie the knot on January 11 in a celebration spread across 3 days, attended by close friends and family. Well, a week before the rumoured wedding date, Nupur has finally confirmed that she’s going to be a bride!

Nupur Sanon took to her official social media handle to drop a string of photographs capturing her grand proposal on a yacht. In the first picture, Stebin Ben went down on one knee in front of Nupur under the blue sky. Behind him were dancers holding banners which said: “Will you marry me?” In the next few pictures, Nupur flaunted her giant marquise cut diamond engagement ring as soon-to-be husband Stebin held her hand. In a cute snap, Nupur held Stebin close whereas in another candid pic the couple were joined by Kriti Sanon, who gave them a warm hug. In the caption below, Nupur shared, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.♥️🧿.”

Soon after Nupur and Stebin finally confirmed their wedding reports, making their relationship official, several fans and friends showered love in the comment section below. Sonakshi Sinha’s actor husband Zaheer Iqbal, singer Sachet Tandon, actor Karan Tacker and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped heart emojis. A fan shared, “Oh my god! congratulations YOU GUYSSS! 💗,” whereas another comment read, “Yayayyayaay❤️❤️❤️ Definitely your best decision 😉 Steb is a heeraaa 💎.”

We wish Nupur and Stebin all the love as they embark on this exciting new journey in their happily ever after! Can’t wait for their wedding pics.