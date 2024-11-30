Krushna Abhishek shares wife Kashmera Shah is doing fine after her accident: She is a strong woman

Kashmera Shah recently met with an accident while she was in the US, away from her family. The actor had informed about the incident on social media by sharing a picture of blood-stained tissues on her car seat, followed by a picture of her nose covered in bandages. While the incident got everyone worried, her husband, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek informs that she is doing fine. Krushna Abhishek on Kashmera Shah's health after accident

Explaining what happened and how the accident took place, Krushna shares, “She bumped into a glass mirror on the street, when she was in Palm Springs. Since she was not in Los Angeles, she got a bit more worried as she didn’t know people around there, and even Indians are not so much in that area. The shattered glass entered her nose, and she lost a lot of blood and had a major swelling. But she was taken to the hospital, and the situation was taken care of.”

Sharing an update on her current health status, Krushna informs, “Kashmera is one of the strongest women I have ever seen. She takes good care of herself and the family. The accident could have been worse, but she got saved. She is all okay now and will be returning to India in two to three weeks.”

Taking to Instagram, even Kashmera had updated about the incident saying, “I walked into a glass that could have shattered my whole face and it only jnjured my nose. And of course my emotional health as I was away from my friends and family in a far away city.” However, she ended the note with a quip, revealing that while Krushna did want to leave his shoot and come to her in the US, she didn’t let him: “The reason I did not let him come is because I did not want him to say Finally Naak kaat Li Apni.”