Kashmera Shah shares pic after she meets with an accident, husband Krushna Abhishek gives update

Actor Kashmera Shah, wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, was involved in an accident while she was in America. The actor took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture of blood-soaked tissues on a car seat. (Also Read | Kashmera Shah puts aside family feud, rushes to meet uncle Govinda in hospital after shooting incident) Kashmera Shah shared a post on Instagram.

In her post, she expressed immense gratitude for her survival and mentioned that it was a close call. Kashmera, who was alone at the time of the accident, thanked God for saving her.

"Thank you God for saving me. Such a freak accident. Something worse was about to happen... but it passed. Hope there won't be any scarring. Live every day, one moment at a time. Can't wait to come back. Really missing my family today @krushna30 #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma," read her post.

Her husband, Krushna Abhishek, later commented on her post and reassured fans that she is now safe. He said, “Thank God you safe now.” Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Oh Lord. What on earth happened Kash? Trust you are being taken care of?”

Archana Puran Singh commented, “Omg. Kash, hope you're absolutely OK now dear...” Kishwer Merchantt said, “Omg are u ok ?” Tannaz Irani's comment read, “Omg this is scary! I hope you are ok now.” Rajesh Khattar posted, “Oh My God … What hapenned Kash .. hope all good.”

Kashmera and Krushna were recently seen together on the reality cooking show Laughter Chefs. Comedian Bharti Singh hosted the show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. The show had other celebrities, including Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri-Nia Sharma.

Krushna is currently part of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The first season of the show featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and his family.

The show also featured guests such as cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran, and many icons from the entertainment and sports industries.