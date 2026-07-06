Kshitij Dholakia on his narrow escape from a tree-fall incident: There was a huge thud and my car was gone

It was a close call for actor-YouTuber Kshitij Dholakia, who recently experienced a terrifying moment when a tree fell directly onto his car during a storm in Mumbai. Describing the incident, he recalls, “It was a narrow escape and I was lucky enough that I was not in the car but was just about to sit when I saw nature’s fury unfolding in front of my eyes, it was just a huge ‘thudd’ and my car was all gone.” Kshitij Dholakia , (inset) his damaged car, with mum-actor Urvashi Dholakia

The incident occurred late at night, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. “It was 11 in the night and I called the cops who arrived in no time followed by the fire brigade. The procedure of removing the tree and getting all things cleared in a go. It was really a big tree that blocked the entire road. Also, it pulled along two-three active electric wires that were certainly more dangerous. It was a big save for us. I have no complaints with anyone because Mumbai ho ya koi bhi city this is a natural incident, jhaad aur ped toh honge hi naa. But at the same time my car was also caught in water logging. Dhoob hi gyi thi poori.”

While the damage was big, Kshitij feels a deep emotional connection to the vehicle, which he had purchased with his own earnings. “It was not my favourite but yes I had sentiments associated with it as it was something I bought with my own money. Though second hand yet it also stood the test of time being a very sturdy machine. That’ s why I am paying over 2.5 lacs to get it back in shape. Abhi main ek brand new gaadi mein invest nahi karna chahta . I would like to save my money and invest in something better.”

Throughout the ordeal, Kshitij found support in his mother, actor Urvashi Dholakia, who remained by his side despite the challenging weather conditions. “She was shocked and scared! Mothers are like this she stood in the rain with hme through out the procedure. Her being her, said, ‘Gaadi aa jayegi, beta zaroori hain. Koi nahi gaadi ne saari negativity aapne pe le li.’ That’s how she is.”

On the professional front, after being last seen in Naagin 7 and a reality cooking show, Kshitij is focused on getting back to work. “I am moving slowly but on track now. Soon I will be back on reality TV again,” he adds.