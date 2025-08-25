Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi slams Mihir for saying ‘mere paise’; fans gush ‘thanks for being our voice’

When it was announced that Ekta Kapoor’s iconic soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning to television after 17 long years, fans were obviously ecstatic. There was a sense of nostalgia that made many netizens catch the first episode when it premiered last month. Audiences were delighted to witness Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay once again as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. But it was the storyline, infused with modern elements, which had fans coming back for more in the following episodes. Well, in a recent episode, Tulsi received a standing ovation from many netizens for standing up for her rights during an argument with her husband Mihir about their finances. The internet can’t get enough of the viral monologue where Smriti delivered a masterclass in acting, and became the voice of several homemakers. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In this viral scene, talking about an amount of money that Tulsi Virani used, her husband Mihir Virani said he had to check the bank statement to understand where his money went. Hearing ‘mere paise’, a heartbroken Tulsi replied, “Mere paise? Achha. Ghar humaara, bache humaare. Paise tumhaare?” When Mihir explained it's not about the money but she should have asked him, Tulsi responded, “Poochna padega? Tumse nahi poochti? Tumse poochti hun, bacho se poochti hun, kaaki se poochti hun. Shaadi ke 4 pheron ke wakt hi toh aage thi. Tab se lekar ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte poochti rehti hun. Aur tum batao naa tum poochte ho mujhse? 50 Lakh ki gaadi jab khareedni hoti hai, mujhse poochte ho? Dosto ko jab mehengi gift dene hote hain, mujhse poochte ho? Sahi samajh rahi hun. Bilkul sahi samajh rahi hun. Tum samjho naa. Mere paas apne paise hote, tab main maangti tumse? Pariwaar chhodkar maine kuchh nahi kamaya hai Mihir. Iss ghar mein paise sabke paas hain. Bacho ke paas hain, unhe pocket money milti hai. Jo log kaam karte hain unko salary milti hai. Lekin pariwaar chalane ke liye mujhe koi pagaar nahi milti hai. Aur waise bhi, mera bank balance kya hai, mera cheque book kahan hai, mere bank ka number kya hai... arre account number tak nahi pata mujhe. Tum jab kehte ho, jahan kehte ho, cheque book par bina pooche sign karti hun naa? 38 saal se tumhaara ghar chala rahi hun, salary dete ho mujhe? Salary kya chhutti tak nahi milti. Tum chhutti lete ho, bache chhutti lete hain, ghar ke naukar chhutti lete hain. 38 saal mein maine kabhi chhutti li?”

When Mihir said ‘jo mera hai woh sab tumhaara hai Tulsi’, Tulsi replied, “Jo tumhaara hai woh mera hai. Mera hai kya? Batao naa. Iss ghar mein jab byah karke aayi thi toh Baa aur Maa ne haath mein chaabiyan thama di. Jab tumhaare bete ki bahu aayengi, unko chaabi main de dungi. Beti, bache jinko jo jee chahta hai mera utha ke le jaate hain. Kabhi zevar, kabhi kapde. Mana karti hun kya? Nahi naa. Hai kya mera? Zindagi bhar ek aurat ko uska stree dharam samjhaya jaata hai. Stree dhan ki toh kabhi baatein nahi hoti. Toh maan ke chalo, yeh 10 Lakh rupay naa, mera stree dhan tha.”

Well, netizens are now lauding Smriti, Ekta and the team for this hard-hitting scene, especially the fact that it was not overly dramatised. One such internet user wrote, “Ekta kapoor and smriti irani are winning hearts again,” whereas another comment read, “💯 true every homemaker can relate to this 🙏 thanks for being our voice.” A fan gushed, “The way she represents the whole house wife and mothers ❤️❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Feminism at its most polite way! 💯🙌.” Meanwhile, many fans compared Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Rupali Ganguly’s beloved TV show Anupamaa. For instance, a netizen opined, “How sweetly she said all...just think if anupama in this scene...soory soory😂😂😂,” whereas another wrote, “Yeh hi uss anupama se bulwaya hota toh ab tak mihir ki laash hi mil gayi hoti 😂 itnnnnaaaaa chilla chilla ke bolti ke upar se savita kya, baa bhi niche aa jaati 😂but tulsi is ❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥🔥 that's the comparison !!”

What did you think of Tulsi and Mihir’s viral scene?