Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 1st Episode: Smriti Irani-Amar Upadhyay win hearts; fans say ‘Tulsi-Mihir are giving…’

Last night, Ekta Kapoor’s blockbuster hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to television with a bang! A brand new story, with mostly the same star cast. But the highlight was the title track, which hit several fans with a warm wave of nostalgia, as Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani opened the doors of her house Shanti Niketan once again for the audience. Her chemistry with co-star Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir Virani, continues to be heartwarming. This time, apart from Smriti, Amar, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, fans were introduced to new cast members Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi and Shagun Sharma. Well, here’s what netizens have to say about the first episode. Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is already a hit! And one big reason is Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani aka Mihir and Tulsi’s chemistry. Lauding the show, one social media user stated, “Sach m purane din wapas aa gaye old is gold 😍😍😍 Tulsi mihir best best jodi 😍😍😍😍😍 first episode outstanding 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” whereas another wrote, “°•Welcome The Og Couple of "Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram" the Iconic Theme✨❤️ ~ Tulsi & Mihir are giving soo nostalgic moments.” Another comment read, “Saw 1st epi of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi sn 2,whole ambience/every char have an organic progression/flow with right amnt of suspense.Vintage EK all over.Her chaap was there in every frame (absent in all her shows des days).Mihir n Tulsi scene made me grin like an idiot😁.”

That’s not all! Another nostalgic fan shared, “Vibe toh wahi hai full of emotions jab title song ke baad background music shuru hua uff pura bachpan , tulsi ka woi same aura mihir toh pehle se or jyada handsome karan nandini haayeee 😍😍😍,” while a social media user wrote, “Bahut bahut emotional laga. Ham sab chote chote the tab dekhe the aur tulsi ko dekh ke itna acha laga can't describe. Pehli baar koi serial ka part 2 aya wo bhi 20yrs k baad same actor ko leke serial banaya gya superb.”

How excited are you for episode 2?