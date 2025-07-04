Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot: Apara Mehta returns to the show; has already started shooting

The buzz around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (KSBKBT) continues to grow, with speculation rife about veteran actor Apara Mehta joining the cast of the much-anticipated reboot. Known for her iconic role as Savita Virani in the original series, Apara's potential return has sparked curiosity and nostalgia among fans. Apara Mehta

A close source indeed confirms Apara return to us. “She has already started shooting for the show and is currently on Kyunki's set. She has been busy shooting something interesting for the show which will intrigue the audience a lot,” the source shares.

We further reached out to Apara Mehta, who remained unavailable. In a recent interview, Apara confirmed that she is in talks with the makers of the show and would be "disappointed" if she doesn't get on board. "It is my show," she said, hinting at her strong connection to the series.

The show's premiere, initially slated for July's first week, has been postponed due to the set being reworked to perfection. Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani in the original series, confirmed to us that the delay is due to the makers' desire to get everything just right.

As the reboot inches closer to its premiere, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Apara Mehta will reprise her beloved role or appear in a fresh avatar. Will her presence be a brief appearance or a full-fledged return? Only time will tell.