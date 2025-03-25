Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on dating him: ‘If you love each other, there’s no reason to be alarmed'

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti offered a rare glimpse into what it’s like to date Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with Vogue France, the 26-year-old shared how she navigates their relationship under public scrutiny, emphasising that love provides security and reassurance. “It’s something you learn,” she said. “If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she added. Leonardo and Vittoria have maintained a low-profile romance since they began dating nearly two years ago.

For Vittoria, the focus is on the future she and Leonardo are building together rather than his past relationships. Still, she is well aware of the attention she receives simply because of their romance. “As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she explained.

“And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Leonardo and Vittoria have maintained a low-profile romance since they began dating nearly two years ago. However, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a vacation in St. Barts in December 2024. Travelling appears to be a shared passion for the couple, as they were also seen yachting off the Sardinian coast in August of that year. Their first public link came when they were seen grabbing iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California.