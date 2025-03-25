Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on dating him: ‘If you love each other, there’s no reason to be alarmed'

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 25, 2025 01:35 PM IST

For Vittoria, the focus is on the future she and Leonardo are building together rather than his past relationships.

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti offered a rare glimpse into what it’s like to date Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. In an interview with Vogue France, the 26-year-old shared how she navigates their relationship under public scrutiny, emphasising that love provides security and reassurance. “It’s something you learn,” she said. “If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence,” she added.

Leonardo and Vittoria have maintained a low-profile romance since they began dating nearly two years ago.
Leonardo and Vittoria have maintained a low-profile romance since they began dating nearly two years ago.

For Vittoria, the focus is on the future she and Leonardo are building together rather than his past relationships. Still, she is well aware of the attention she receives simply because of their romance. “As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’—or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” she explained.

“And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Leonardo and Vittoria have maintained a low-profile romance since they began dating nearly two years ago. However, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a vacation in St. Barts in December 2024. Travelling appears to be a shared passion for the couple, as they were also seen yachting off the Sardinian coast in August of that year. Their first public link came when they were seen grabbing iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On