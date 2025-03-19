Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leonardo DiCaprio broke his notorious unwritten ‘Leo's Law’ with Vittoria Ceretti

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 19, 2025 11:17 AM IST

Leonardo DiCaprio breaks his dating pattern by staying with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who is nearing 27. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, long known for dating women under 25, has broken the internet dubbed “Leo's Law”, aka the under-25 rule, by continuing his relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is soon to be 27.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship is serious, but engagement rumours are just internet chatter.((Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, @vittoria/Instagram))
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship is serious, but engagement rumours are just internet chatter.((Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, @vittoria/Instagram))

Over the years, DiCaprio’s dating history has followed the ‘under-25’ trend. He was in a relationship with Bar Refaeli until 2010, the year she turned 25.

Similarly, his romance with Kelly Rohrbach ended in 2015, just as she reached that age.

Nina Agdal, another former flame, dated the actor from 2016 until 2017—the same year she celebrated her 25th birthday.

ALSO READ| Tiger Woods is secretly dating THIS ex-Trump family member who was once linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and a Saudi Prince

DiCaprio's unwritten rule of only dating women under 25

However, the Catch Me if You Can star's involvement with the 26-year-old model has changed that narrative. Previously married to Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri, Ceretti reportedly has no urgency to remarry.

“With previous relationships, he felt a certain pressure to make it official with talk of marriage, but there is no rush to change what (he and Ceretti) have right now,” a source close to the couple told Daily Mail.

“She is the realest girlfriend he has ever had, and she makes him feel genuinely loved. You can see that they both appreciate what they have. (She) understands that his schedule can change, and she never shows any jealousy.”

Despite being one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood and frequently surrounded by women on film sets or luxury yachts, “Vittoria loves being Leo's best friend,” and their bond remains steady.

“He appreciates that so much, because it is important to him to have his own life alongside his life with Vittoria, who also has the space to concentrate on her own successful career. It just works, and friends believe she will be the one, because she isn’t pressuring him into marriage,” the insider stressed.

ALSO READ| Is Timothée Chalamet the new Leonardo DiCaprio?

DiCaprio has previously addressed the topic of marriage

In a 2016 interview with Parade magazine, he said, “You can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.”

Page Six also cited an insider who said, “Leo doesn’t see himself ever getting married” and “is happy with where things are at” with Ceretti.

“Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On