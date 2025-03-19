Leonardo DiCaprio broke his notorious unwritten ‘Leo's Law’ with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio, long known for dating women under 25, has broken the internet dubbed “Leo's Law”, aka the under-25 rule, by continuing his relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is soon to be 27. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's relationship is serious, but engagement rumours are just internet chatter.((Jordan Strauss/AP Content Services for Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, @vittoria/Instagram))

Over the years, DiCaprio’s dating history has followed the ‘under-25’ trend. He was in a relationship with Bar Refaeli until 2010, the year she turned 25.

Similarly, his romance with Kelly Rohrbach ended in 2015, just as she reached that age.

Nina Agdal, another former flame, dated the actor from 2016 until 2017—the same year she celebrated her 25th birthday.

DiCaprio's unwritten rule of only dating women under 25

However, the Catch Me if You Can star's involvement with the 26-year-old model has changed that narrative. Previously married to Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri, Ceretti reportedly has no urgency to remarry.

“With previous relationships, he felt a certain pressure to make it official with talk of marriage, but there is no rush to change what (he and Ceretti) have right now,” a source close to the couple told Daily Mail.

“She is the realest girlfriend he has ever had, and she makes him feel genuinely loved. You can see that they both appreciate what they have. (She) understands that his schedule can change, and she never shows any jealousy.”

Despite being one of the most recognizable actors in Hollywood and frequently surrounded by women on film sets or luxury yachts, “Vittoria loves being Leo's best friend,” and their bond remains steady.

“He appreciates that so much, because it is important to him to have his own life alongside his life with Vittoria, who also has the space to concentrate on her own successful career. It just works, and friends believe she will be the one, because she isn’t pressuring him into marriage,” the insider stressed.

DiCaprio has previously addressed the topic of marriage

In a 2016 interview with Parade magazine, he said, “You can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.”

Page Six also cited an insider who said, “Leo doesn’t see himself ever getting married” and “is happy with where things are at” with Ceretti.

“Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes.”