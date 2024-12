Lights, camera, action: See the full list of Filmfare OTT Awards winners

The film fraternity came together for the fifth Filmfare OTT Awards in Mumbai on Sunday night to celebrate the best of entertainment in the digital space. Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tarun Garg

The event recognised outstanding performances in OTT and web original films. Several artistes, directors, storytellers, musicians and technicians were honoured and walked away with the prestigious Black Lady.

Here is the list of winners:

POPULAR AWARD WINNERS

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

R Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Mona Singh (Made In Heaven Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Jaideep Alhawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Special Recognition

Arjun Varain Singh ( Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Director, Film

Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut Director, Series

Shiv Rawail ( The Railway Men)

Best Debut Male, Film

Vedang Raina (The Archies)

Best Series, Critics

Guns and Gulaabs

Best Director, Critics-Series

Nikhil Advani (Mumbai Diaries Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama

Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics: Drama

Huma Qureshi (Maharaani Season 3)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Rajkummar Rao (Guns And Gulaabs)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Film, Critics

Sujoy Ghosh (Jaane Jaan)

Best Actor ( Male ), Critics - Film

Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)

Best Actor ( Female ), Critics - Film

Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Albums, Films

A R Rahman ( Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Series

The Railway Men

Best Director, Series

Sameer Saxena & Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Film, Web Original

Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director, Web Original Film

Imtiaz Ali ( Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003: The Telegi Story)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh ( Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Comedy, (Series) Special

Maamla Legal Hai

Best Non Fictional, Original Series

The Hunt for Veerappan

TECHNICAL AWARD WINNERS

Best Story, Web Original Film

Zoya Akhtar , Arjun Varain Singh & Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan )

Best Original Story, Series

Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Dialogue, Series

Sumit Arora (Guns and Gulaabs)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Raj & DK, Suman Kumar (Guns and Gulaabs)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Kiran Yadnyopavit , Kedar Patankar and Karan Vyas (Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story)

Best Dialogue, web original film

Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Original Screenplay, Web original Film

Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer, Series

Sudeep Chatterjee (ISC), Mahesh Limaye (ISC), Huenstang Mohpatra and Ragun Herian Dharuman (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Production Design, Series

Subrata Chakraborty & Amity Roy (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Editing, Series

Yasha Jaidev Ramchandani (The Railway Men)

Best Costume Design, Series

Rimple, Harpreet Narula & Chandrakant Sonawane (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best VFX, Series

Filmgate AB & Hive Studios (The Railway Men)

Best Cinematographer, Web Original Film

Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design, Web Original Film

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing, Web Original Film

Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music, Series

Sam Slater (The Railway Men)

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raja Hasan & Sharmishta Chatterjee (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Sound Design, Series

Allwin Rego And Sanjay Maurya (Kaala Paani)

Best Background Music, Web Original Films

A R Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Sound Design, Web Original Film

Dhiman Karmakar (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Filmfare Short Films

Best Short Film (Director)

Jayaraj R (Vakuppu)

Best Short Film (Fiction)

Deshkari

Best Short Film (People’s Choice Award)

Satya

Best Short Film Actor – Male

Saurabh Sachdeva

Best Short Film Actor – Female

Madhura Gokarn (OCD)