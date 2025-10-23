Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lucky Ali issues apology after calling Javed Akhtar ‘ugly and hardly original’; calls him a ‘monster’

    Lucky Ali issued a sarcastic apology after calling Javed Akhtar ugly and hardly original, over the lyricist’s resurfaced remarks on religion.

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:44 PM IST
    By Samarth Goyal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Singer-songwriter Lucky Ali “apologised” for his recent remarks on veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar — though not without a touch of sarcasm. Days after calling Akhtar “ugly as f**k” while reacting to an old video of the writer, the O Sanam hitmaker shared a new post clarifying that his words were miscommunicated and not meant to offend.

    Lucky Ali had called Javed Akhtar ugly and hardly original in his earlier post.
    Lucky Ali had called Javed Akhtar ugly and hardly original in his earlier post.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Lucky wrote, “What I meant was that arrogance is ugly…. it was a mistaken communique on my part…. monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone’s monstrosity….”

    His post came after a viral clip of Javed Akhtar resurfaced online, triggering heated debate. Reacting to the same video earlier, Ali had commented, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k…” — a line that immediately drew attention for its sharp personal tone and bluntness.

    The clip that prompted Ali’s reaction featured Javed Akhtar speaking about changing cultural sensitivities while recalling a scene from Sholay, which he co-wrote with Salim Khan. Akhtar said, “In Sholay, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were.”

    He added, “As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said, ‘Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.’ It's a tragedy.”

    HT has reached out to both Lucky Ali and Javed Akhtar independently for a comment.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Lucky Ali Issues Apology After Calling Javed Akhtar ‘ugly And Hardly Original’; Calls Him A ‘monster’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Lucky Ali Issues Apology After Calling Javed Akhtar ‘ugly And Hardly Original’; Calls Him A ‘monster’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes