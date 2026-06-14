Made In India: A Titan Story actor Lakshvir Saran gushes over Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh, talks about being in love

Lakshvir: “Yes, 100% with Naseer sir. I was constantly in awe of his presence and his little innocence, the way he carries himself. I feel the spark is still there, when he comes on set and he starts doing his scene. It hasn't really left him, which is beautiful after all these years to still have that. Also, he has a great command over the lines that are written. I've seen young actors become very keen about improvising, but sometimes we forget the value of written text itself and how much there is to find in the text that's already written.”

“With Jim, I think he and I became very close friends because he’s just a wonderful person, he's a great artist. It was truly special working with him. It's so easy to talk to him about the scenes, to discuss them. There is so much trust with him. I felt at ease, very comfortable. One of the most special things about him as an actor is that he's not predictable, he will constantly break things. If a scene is written a certain way, then he will try to not play to that emotion only. He will try and find something in the opposite direction and then still make it sort of real and believable. I think he's an exceptional talent, and it's very easy to act with him and also learn from him at the same time.”